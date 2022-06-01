Log in
    POLN   CH0106213793

SPEXIS AG

(POLN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  06/01 03:00:36 am EDT
1.000 CHF   -0.99%
03:33aSPEXIS : Corporate Presentation June 2022
PU
05/19Spexis to present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
EQ
05/19Spexis to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
AQ
Spexis : Corporate Presentation June 2022

06/01/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Corporate Overview

June 2022

Non-Confidential

1

Forward-Looking

Statement

This presentation (the "Presentation") has been prepared by Spexis AG ("the Company" and together with its subsidiary, "we", "us" or the "Group") solely for informational purposes.

Certain statements in this Presentation are forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including statements relating to, among other things, the Company's business, financial condition, future performance, results of operation, potential new market opportunities, growth strategies, and expected growth in the markets in which the Group operates. In some cases, these forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "targets", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "anticipates",

  • expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors (including, but not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions, intense competition in the markets in which the Group operates, costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting the Group's markets, and other factors beyond the control of the Group). Neither the Company nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates, advisors or any other person is under any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak of the date of this Presentation. Statements contained in this Presentation regarding past trends or events should not be taken as a representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. Some of the information presented herein is based on statements by third parties, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of this information or any other information or opinions contained herein, for any purpose whatsoever.

2

A new rare disease & oncology company

What is Spexis?

Initial rare disease focus: chronic respiratory disorders ("CRD"), a $15B global market

Lead CRD candidate ColiFin®: U.S. P3-ready; $300M+ market potential

Initial oncology focus: CXCR4/CXCR7 axis, a well-validated

cancer target with rare disease potential as well

Powerful, proprietary & proven macrocycle platform as pipeline generator & value driver

Significant validation of above via funding from Fosun Pharma, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, PMI/Vectura, IMI & CARB-X

Leveraging >$400M historical investment; additional partnerships,

strategic transactions & financings sought to facilitate growth

3

Spexis at a Glance:

Late Clinical-stage Biopharma Focused on Rare Diseases & Oncology

  • Swiss stock exchange listed (SIX: SPEX)
  • Formed December 2021 via merger of Enbiotix and Polyphor
  • HQ: Allschwil, Switzerland (just next to Basel)
  • Poised to dominate market for chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis:
    • ColiFin®: approved/validated in EU; to enter P3 in U.S. in 2H2022;
    • Inhaled murepavadin ("iMPV"): novel mechanism-of-action in P1
    • Both programs significantly funded by CF Foundation; iMPV funded by IMI as well
    • Combined North American market potential US$ 500-700M
    • Other novel chronic respiratory disease long-term pipeline opportunities
  • CXCR"X" inhibitor pipeline generated via proprietary macrocycle platform
    • Balixafortide: potentially best-in-class CXCR4 inhibitor; eight trials totaling ~485 subjects completed in solid tumor & heme-onc patients, including one P3
    • Other candidates for resistant hematologic malignancy, rare disease, anti-inflammatory & anti-viral indications

4

Spexis Executive Management & Board of Directors

Highly Experienced Team

Jeff Wager, MD

CEO

Hernan Levett

CFO

Juergen Froehlich, MD

CMO

Stephan Wehselau

C0O

30 yrs VC & CEO leadership;

>$2.5B in value created since 2000

25+ years financial leadership in pharma / biotech

30+ yrs Chief Medical Officer & senior reg affairs experience

20+ years CEO & CFO experience, ~$400M raised in career

Dennis Ausiello, MD

Director

Kuno Sommer, PhD

Director

Robert Clarke, PhD

Director

Dan Hartman, MD

Director

Bernard Bollag, MBA

Director

17yrs Physician-in-Chief, MGH

8 yrs lead director of the Pfizer board

Former CEO, Berna Biotech (acq. by J&J) Chairman Bachem, Sunstar, Targimmune, more

20+ yrs inhaled R & D and CEO experience

25+yrs R & D leadership;

Head of $2B Gates malaria R & D portfolio

Senior finance executive across corporate finance & capital markets

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spexis AG published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 07:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
