Half-Year Report2023

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements as at June 30, 2023

Spexis Ltd and its subsidiaries

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position

in CHF

Notes

Unaudited

Audited

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4

909'921

1'804'586

Other accounts receivable

417'807

1'057'911

Prepaid expenses and accrued income

6

1'965'579

225'408

Total current assets

3'293'307

3'087'905

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

378'415

516'869

Right-of-use assets

1'073'530

1'199'827

Intangible assets (excl. goodwill)

7

9'820'819

10'045'747

Goodwill

8

14'653'983

14'653'983

Financial assets (rent deposit)

447'406

447'406

Total non-current assets

26'374'152

26'863'832

Total assets

29'667'459

29'951'737

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Trade accounts payable

1'676'803

1'455'921

Other accounts payable

70'335

74'713

Current lease liability

852'803

846'055

Current portion of debt

9

301'793

646'045

Accrued expenses

2'883'442

2'979'872

Total current liabilities

5'785'177

6'002'605

Non-current liabilities

Pension liabilities

10

-

-

Non-current lease liability

2'867'080

3'295'176

Non-current portion of debt

9

3'734'775

1'251'977

Total non-current liabilities

6'601'855

4'547'152

Total liabilities

12'387'032

10'549'758

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

11

1'048'448

975'709

Additional paid-in capital

53'240'753

51'192'811

Foreign exchange translation reserve

567'536

1'000'098

Accumulated deficit

-37'576'308

-33'766'639

Equity attributable to Spexis' shareholders

17'280'428

19'401'979

Non-controlling interest

-

-

Total shareholders' equity

17'280'428

19'401'979

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

29'667'459

29'951'737

3

Spexis Ltd and its subsidiaries

Interim condensed consolidated income statement for the six months ended June 30, 2023

In CHF

Notes

Unaudited

Unaudited

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Other income

5

329'623

616'486

Research and development

-2'679'639

-6'757'515

Marketing and sales

-313'740

-420'139

General and administrative

-1'568'979

-2'984'516

Net operating expenses

-4'232'735

-9'545'684

Operating loss

-4'232'735

-9'545'684

Financial income

44'446

12'615

Financial expenses

-213'593

-87'110

Net foreign exchange gain/(loss)

492'852

-352'140

Net loss for the period

-3'909'030

-9'972'319

- of which attributable to Spexis' shareholders

-3'909'030

-9'972'319

- of which attributable to non-controlling interest

-

-

Net loss per share (basic)

14

-0.08

-0.21

Net loss per share (diluted)

14

-0.08

-0.21

Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the six months ended June 30, 2023

in CHF

Notes

Unaudited

Unaudited

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Net loss for the period

-3'909'030

-9'972'319

Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be

reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

Cumulative translation differences

-432'562

786'627

Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will not be

reclassified to profit in subsequent periods

Remeasurement of pension liabilities

10

-75'979

3'826'272

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

-508'541

4'612'899

Total comprehensive loss

-4'417'572

-5'359'420

- of which attributable to Spexis' shareholders

-4'417'572

-5'359'420

- of which attributable to non-controlling interest

-

-

4

Spexis Ltd and its subsidiaries

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023

in CHF

Notes

Unaudited

Unaudited

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Net loss for the period

-3'909'030

-9'972'319

Adjustments for

- Other non-cash items

1'269'381

133'094

- Depreciation and amortization

489'680

733'557

- Net finance costs

169'148

74'494

- Share-based compensation

13

175'341

1'120'374

- Net foreign exchange loss/(gain)

-492'852

352'140

Changes in

- Other accounts receivable

658'230

270'230

- Prepaid expenses and accrued income

6

-1'749'566

1'635'360

- Trade and other accounts payable

285'652

-1'153'282

- Accrued expenses and employee benefits

-41'850

-389'990

- Interest received

44'446

12'615

Net cash from operating activities

-3'101'422

-7'183'726

Cash flow from investing activities

Net cash from investing activities

-

-

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from convertible loans

9/12

1'375'800

-

Transaction costs of capital increases

-

-33'020

Proceeds from long term loans

9

1'516'647

-

Repayment of lease liabilities

-281'270

-424'509

Repayment of debt

-161'018

-156'265

Interest paid

-135'742

-87'110

Net cash from financing activities

2'314'417

-700'904

Net (decrease)/increase in cash equivalents

-787'005

-7'884'631

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1st

1'804'586

14'368'240

Effect of movements in exchange rates

-107'660

515'598

on cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents as at end of period

909'921

6'999'208

5

