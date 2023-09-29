Half-Year Report2023
Interim condensed consolidated financial statements as at June 30, 2023
Spexis Ltd and its subsidiaries
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position
in CHF
Notes
Unaudited
Audited
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
4
909'921
1'804'586
Other accounts receivable
417'807
1'057'911
Prepaid expenses and accrued income
6
1'965'579
225'408
Total current assets
3'293'307
3'087'905
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
378'415
516'869
Right-of-use assets
1'073'530
1'199'827
Intangible assets (excl. goodwill)
7
9'820'819
10'045'747
Goodwill
8
14'653'983
14'653'983
Financial assets (rent deposit)
447'406
447'406
Total non-current assets
26'374'152
26'863'832
Total assets
29'667'459
29'951'737
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
1'676'803
1'455'921
Other accounts payable
70'335
74'713
Current lease liability
852'803
846'055
Current portion of debt
9
301'793
646'045
Accrued expenses
2'883'442
2'979'872
Total current liabilities
5'785'177
6'002'605
Non-current liabilities
Pension liabilities
10
-
-
Non-current lease liability
2'867'080
3'295'176
Non-current portion of debt
9
3'734'775
1'251'977
Total non-current liabilities
6'601'855
4'547'152
Total liabilities
12'387'032
10'549'758
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
11
1'048'448
975'709
Additional paid-in capital
53'240'753
51'192'811
Foreign exchange translation reserve
567'536
1'000'098
Accumulated deficit
-37'576'308
-33'766'639
Equity attributable to Spexis' shareholders
17'280'428
19'401'979
Non-controlling interest
-
-
Total shareholders' equity
17'280'428
19'401'979
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
29'667'459
29'951'737
3
Spexis Ltd and its subsidiaries
Interim condensed consolidated income statement for the six months ended June 30, 2023
In CHF
Notes
Unaudited
Unaudited
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Other income
5
329'623
616'486
Research and development
-2'679'639
-6'757'515
Marketing and sales
-313'740
-420'139
General and administrative
-1'568'979
-2'984'516
Net operating expenses
-4'232'735
-9'545'684
Operating loss
-4'232'735
-9'545'684
Financial income
44'446
12'615
Financial expenses
-213'593
-87'110
Net foreign exchange gain/(loss)
492'852
-352'140
Net loss for the period
-3'909'030
-9'972'319
- of which attributable to Spexis' shareholders
-3'909'030
-9'972'319
- of which attributable to non-controlling interest
-
-
Net loss per share (basic)
14
-0.08
-0.21
Net loss per share (diluted)
14
-0.08
-0.21
Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the six months ended June 30, 2023
in CHF
Notes
Unaudited
Unaudited
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Net loss for the period
-3'909'030
-9'972'319
Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
Cumulative translation differences
-432'562
786'627
Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will not be
reclassified to profit in subsequent periods
Remeasurement of pension liabilities
10
-75'979
3'826'272
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
-508'541
4'612'899
Total comprehensive loss
-4'417'572
-5'359'420
- of which attributable to Spexis' shareholders
-4'417'572
-5'359'420
- of which attributable to non-controlling interest
-
-
4
Spexis Ltd and its subsidiaries
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023
in CHF
Notes
Unaudited
Unaudited
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Net loss for the period
-3'909'030
-9'972'319
Adjustments for
- Other non-cash items
1'269'381
133'094
- Depreciation and amortization
489'680
733'557
- Net finance costs
169'148
74'494
- Share-based compensation
13
175'341
1'120'374
- Net foreign exchange loss/(gain)
-492'852
352'140
Changes in
- Other accounts receivable
658'230
270'230
- Prepaid expenses and accrued income
6
-1'749'566
1'635'360
- Trade and other accounts payable
285'652
-1'153'282
- Accrued expenses and employee benefits
-41'850
-389'990
- Interest received
44'446
12'615
Net cash from operating activities
-3'101'422
-7'183'726
Cash flow from investing activities
Net cash from investing activities
-
-
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from convertible loans
9/12
1'375'800
-
Transaction costs of capital increases
-
-33'020
Proceeds from long term loans
9
1'516'647
-
Repayment of lease liabilities
-281'270
-424'509
Repayment of debt
-161'018
-156'265
Interest paid
-135'742
-87'110
Net cash from financing activities
2'314'417
-700'904
Net (decrease)/increase in cash equivalents
-787'005
-7'884'631
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1st
1'804'586
14'368'240
Effect of movements in exchange rates
-107'660
515'598
on cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents as at end of period
909'921
6'999'208
5
