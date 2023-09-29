Spexis AG, former Polyphor AG, is a Switzerland-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of first-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance leveraging its macrocyclic peptide technology platform. The Company's medicines pipeline includes Balixafortide (POL6326), which is in a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer; Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA), which is an inhaled formulation of murepavadin for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis caused by Gram-negative bacteria; POL6014, which is an inhaled inhibitor of neutrophil elastase for the treatment of Cystic Fibrosis and other severe lung diseases, as well as Murepavadin (POL7080), which is an antibiotic with a mode of action to treat pseudomonas infections.

Sector Pharmaceuticals