CONVOCATION OF THE 27TH ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF SPEXIS LTD ON FRIDAY, JUNE 28TH, 2024 Dear Shareholder We hereby convene the 27th Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Spexis. The meeting will be held at Spexis AG at Hegenheimermattweg 125, 4123 Allschwil at 3:00PM CEST on June 28th, 2024. The annual report 2023 with unaudited financial statements is available for download on our website: https://www.spexis.com/investor-relations/reporting/.

AGENDA OF THE MEETING Approval of the unaudited Management Report and the Consolidated Accounts (IFRS) for the year 2023 and the unaudited Annual Accounts (statutory) of Spexis AG for the year 2023

The Board of Directors proposes approval of the unaudited management report and the consolidated accounts (IFRS) for the year 2023 and the unaudited annual accounts (statutory) of Spexis AG for the year 2023. Allocation of the Balance Sheet Result

The Board of Directors proposes to carry forward the net loss of the year 2023 amounting to CHF 39'398'557 under Swiss statutory accounts. Increase of the Capital Band (replaces Authorized Share Capital)

The Board of Directors proposes to increase the number of shares issuable under the capital band and to replace article 3a paragraphs 1 and 2 of the articles of association with the following wording: Article 3a Capital Band Artikel 3a Kapitalband The Company has a capital band between Die Gesellschaft hat ein Kapitalband zwischen CHF 1'353'289.90 (lower limit) and CHF 1'353'289.90 (untere Grenze) und CHF 2'029'934.84 (upper limit). The Board of Direc- CHF 2'029'934.84 (obere Grenze). Der Verwal- tors is authorized to increase the share capital up to tungsrat ist ermächtigt, bis zum 25. Juni 2028 das the upper limit at any time and as often as required Aktienkapital jederzeit und beliebig oft bis zur obe- until 25 June 2028. ren Grenze zu erhöhen. The increase must be effected by issuing a maxi- Die Erhöhung hat durch Ausgabe von maximal mum of 33'832'247 registered shares with a par 33'832'247 vollständig zu liberierenden Namenak- value of CHF 0.02, to be fully paid up. After a tien im Nennwert von CHF 0.02 zu erfolgen. Nach change in par value, the new par value shall also einer Nennwertveränderung gilt der neue Nennwert apply within the scope of the capital band. A capital auch im Rahmen des Kapitalbandes. Eine reduction is excluded. Kapitalherabsetzung wird ausgeschlossen. This resolution is conditional on the Board of Directors having implemented the capital increase for the 18'879'032 registered shares issued from the conditional capital but not yet reflected in the commercial register as of the date of the invitation. Background: At the Company's annual general meeting in 2023, the shareholders approved the creation of a capital band in the amount of 50% of the Company's then current ordinary share capital. The Board proposes to increase this again to maintain the roughly 50% ratio originally envisaged. With this request, the Company intends to gain the flexibility to conduct a meaningful financing without separate shareholder approval, as speed will likely be a key factor if the Company is to secure a financing and emerge from moratorium. 4. Increase of the Conditional Share Capital for Bonds and Similar Debt Instruments The Board of Directors proposes to increase the conditional share capital for bonds and similar debt instruments by 28'318'548 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.02 each and to amend article 3b paragraph 1 of the articles of association to read as follows:

Art. 3b Conditional Capital for Bonds and Art. 3b Bedingtes Kapital für Anlei- Similar Debt Instruments hensobligationen oder ähnliche Instrumente The share capital of the Company shall be increased Das Aktienkapital der Gesellschaft wird im Maximal- by a maximum amount of CHF 591'780.38 through betrag von CHF 591'780.38 durch Ausgabe von the issuance of a maximum of 29'589'019 registered höchstens 29'589'019 vollständig zu liberierenden shares, payable in full, each with a nominal value of Namenaktien mit einem Nennwert von CHF 0.02 je CHF 0.02 through the exercise of conversion and/or Aktie erhöht durch die Ausübung von Wandlungs- option rights granted in connection with bonds or und/oder Optionsrechten, welche im Zusammen- similar instruments, issued or to be issued by the hang mit von der Gesellschaft oder ihren Tochterge- Company or by subsidiaries of the Company, includ- sellschaften emittierten oder noch zu emittierenden ing convertible debt instruments. The exercise of the Anleihensobligationen oder ähnlichen Instrumenten conversion and/or option rights and the waiver of eingeräumt wurden oder werden, einschliesslich such right shall be made in writing on paper or in Wandelanleihen. Die Form der Ausübung der electronic form. Wandlungs- und/oder Optionsrechte und des Ver- zichts auf dieses Recht erfolgt auf schriftlichem Weg auf Papier oder in elektronischer Form. This resolution is conditional on the Board of Directors having implemented the capital increase for the 18'879'032 registered shares issued from the conditional capital but not yet reflected in the commercial register as of the date of the invitation. Background: The Board proposes to adjust the conditional capital for bonds and similar debt instruments as set out above in order to facilitate potential financing activities of the Company. Conditional capital has certain advantages over the capital band and is aimed at ensuring flexibility in the capital structure of the Company, typically for smaller and short-term financing needs, which will likely be essential if the Company is to emerge from moratorium. 5. Election to the Board of Directors The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect Jeffrey D. Wager as chairman and member of the Board, to re-elect Dennis Ausiello, Bernard Bollag, Robert Clarke, Dan Hartmann and Kuno Sommer as mem- bers of the Board, each for the term until the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting. The Board of Direc- tors further proposes to elect Carl-Åke Carlsson as a new member of the Board with a term until the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting. Short Bio Carl-Åke Carlsson Mr. Carl-Åke Carlsson brings over three decades of leadership and strategic experience in the phar- maceutical industry and embodies Scandinavian diversity: Born in Norway with Swedish ancestry and having spent over a decade living and working in Denmark. Carl-Åke was CEO of Xellia Pharmaceu- ticals for 15 years, specializing in anti-infective and critical care treatments. Under his leadership, Xellia transitioned from a Scandinavian entity to a global contender, boasting annual sales to USD 300 million and a robust team of around 1,800 employees.

5.a Re-Election of Jeffrey D. Wager as chairman and member of the Board 5.b Re-Election of Dennis Ausiello as member of the Board 5.c Re-Election of Bernard Bollag as member of the Board 5.d Re-Election of Robert Clarke as member of the Board 5.e Re-Election of Dan Hartmann as member of the Board 5.f Re-Election of Kuno Sommer as member of the Board 5.g Election of Carl-Åke Carlsson as member of the Board. Election of the auditors

The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect the Deloitte AG as auditors, for the term until the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting. Election of the Independent Proxy

The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect lic. iur. Marius Meier, Attorney at Law and Public Notary, Lautengartenstrasse 7, CH-4052 Basel, Switzerland, as independent proxy for the term until the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting. Election of the Members of the Compensation Committee

The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect Dennis Ausiello, Robert Clarke and Kuno Sommer as the members of the compensation committee, each for the term until the next Annual Shareholders' Meet- ing.

8.a Re-Election of Dennis Ausiello

8.b Re-Election of Robert Clarke

8.c Re-Election of Kuno Sommer Compensation for the Members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management

The Board of Directors proposes to hold the following separate votes on the non-performance related and the variable compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management as proposed below.

In light of the Company's moratorium status, the Board would like to highlight the following principles being applied to all compensation payments: During moratorium these require the consent of the court-appointed administrator ( Sachwalter ).

court-appointed administrator ( ). The payment of cash bonuses during the moratorium is not foreseen.

Vesting of any newly granted options shall be postponed until the Company's exit from morato- rium. 9.a Vote on Total Fixed (Non-Performance-Related) Compensation for Members of the Board of Directors until the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting The Board of Directors proposes that shareholders approve the total maximum amount of fixed (non-performance-related) compensation for the members of the Board of Directors for the period until the next Annual Shareholders' Meeting of CHF 260'000 including a maximum