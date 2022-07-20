Spexis AG / Key word(s): Conference

Spexis announces business update call to be held on July 28th



20.07.2022 / 07:30





Allschwil, Switzerland, July 20, 2022

Spexis announces business update call to be held on July 28th

Conference call scheduled for Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 8 AM EDT / 2 PM CET

Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases and oncology, today announced that the Company will hold a business update call on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 8 AM EDT / 2 PM CET.

To participate, please use the following numbers:

France: +33 (0)1 70 730 3 39

Germany: +49 (0)69 22222 5197

Italy: +39 0200638217

Switzerland: +41 (0)44 580 7279

United Kingdom +44 (0)330 165 4012

United States +1 646-828-8075

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. When asked, please provide the name of the event – “Spexis AG - Business and Strategy Update” – and the following confirmation code: 1507661.

The presentation will also be available via webcast:

For participants of the conference call: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/spexis20220728/ no-audio ( audio via phone, presentation on the web browser)

Live stream: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/spexis20220728 (audio and presentation on the web browser; for passive participants)

A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website in the Investor Relations – Calendar section here or via the above link.



For further information, please contact:

For Investors:



Hernan Levett

Chief Financial Officer

Spexis AG.

+41 61 567 16 00

IR@spexisbio.com



Raimund Gabriel

MC Services

spexis@mc-services.eu

Ph: +49 89 210 228 0 For Media:



Dr. Stephan Feldhaus

Feldhaus & Partner

+41 79 865 92 56

feldhaus@feldhaus-partner.ch





Dr. Brigitte Keller/Laurie Doyle

MC Services

spexis@mc-services.eu

Europe: +49 89 210 228 0

U.S.: +1 339 832 0752

About Spexis

Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on rare diseases and oncology. For further information, please visit: www.spexisbio.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of Spexis management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Spexis' results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Spexis disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.