  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Spexis AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POLN   CH0106213793

SPEXIS AG

(POLN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-19 am EDT
0.9700 CHF   +1.04%
Spexis announces business update call to be held on July 28th

07/20/2022 | 01:32am EDT
Spexis AG / Key word(s): Conference
Spexis announces business update call to be held on July 28th

20.07.2022 / 07:30

Allschwil, Switzerland, July 20, 2022

Spexis announces business update call to be held on July 28th

  •  Conference call scheduled for Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 8 AM EDT / 2 PM CET

Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases and oncology, today announced that the Company will hold a business update call on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 8 AM EDT / 2 PM CET.

To participate, please use the following numbers:

France:  +33 (0)1 70 730 3 39
Germany:  +49 (0)69 22222 5197
Italy:   +39 0200638217
Switzerland:  +41 (0)44 580 7279
United Kingdom +44 (0)330 165 4012
United States  +1 646-828-8075

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.  When asked, please provide the name of the event – “Spexis AG - Business and Strategy Update” – and the following confirmation code: 1507661.

The presentation will also be available via webcast:

A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website in the Investor Relations – Calendar section here or via the above link.
 

For further information, please contact:

For Investors: 
 
Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Spexis AG.
+41 61 567 16 00
IR@spexisbio.com
 
Raimund Gabriel
MC Services
spexis@mc-services.eu
Ph: +49 89 210 228 0		 For Media:
 
Dr. Stephan Feldhaus
Feldhaus & Partner
+41 79 865 92 56
feldhaus@feldhaus-partner.ch
 
 
Dr. Brigitte Keller/Laurie Doyle
MC Services
spexis@mc-services.eu
Europe: +49 89 210 228 0
U.S.: +1 339 832 0752
   

About Spexis
Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on rare diseases and oncology. For further information, please visit: www.spexisbio.com.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of Spexis management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Spexis' results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Spexis disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Spexis AG
Hegenheimermattweg 125
4123 Allschwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 567 1600
Fax: +41 61 567 1601
E-mail: info@spexisbio.com
Internet: www.spexisbio.com
ISIN: CH0106213793
Valor: SPEX
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1401323

 
End of News EQS News Service

1401323  20.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1401323&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
