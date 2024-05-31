Spexis AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Allschwil, Switzerland, May 31, 2024
Spexis receives second extension for the publication of its 2023 annual report until July 31, 2024, releasing its unaudited financial statements and providing an update on its dispute with SPRIM.
Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology, today announced that the company has been granted a second extension to publish its 2023 annual report from SIX Exchange Regulation AG (“SIX”), with said publication to occur no later than 31 July 2024.
Paragraph I of the SIX decision dated 30 May 2024 reads as follows:
a. SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to suspend trading of the registered shares of the Issuer in case its 2023 annual report is not published in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 of the Listing Rules [LR] in connection with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]) and not filed with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until Wednesday, 31 July 2024, 11.59 pm CET, at the latest.
b. Spexis is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 LR in connection with the DAH) concerning this decision until Friday, 31 May 2024, 11:59 pm CET, at the latest. The notice must contain:
The reason for the delay in publishing the 2023 annual report relate to i) the ongoing discussions with legal counsel and our moratorium administrator regarding the treatment of assets subject to enforcement actions undertaken by Spexis' major creditor (SPRIM Global Investments, as announced on November 29, 2023, and which we allege are wrongful) and ii) ongoing, good faith negotiations with SPRIM towards a mutually acceptable resolution of said dispute. Accordingly, the audit costs have not been approved at this stage. Subject to the closing of a financing, the company expects to publish audited financial statements by the end of July 2024.
1 Average monthly cash flow from operating activities
In order to better understand the unaudited financial statements presented above, the Company is providing an update on the matter of its outstanding debt with SPRIM Global Investments (SGI) and enforcement proceedings as follows:
To generate the going concern balance sheet, the key assumptions used were the following:
To generate the liquidation balance sheet, the following key assumptions were used:
In parallel with its ongoing negotiations with the Company regarding restructuring of the debt and settlement of the dispute between the parties pertaining thereto, SGI initiated, through its appointed receiver, a so-called “sales process” of the entities EnBiotix, Inc. and Spexis Australia Pty, Ltd., both of which were pledged as collateral against the loans incurred. The Company maintains that since the declaration of default levied by SGI reported on November 8, 2023 is unfounded and unjust, so is then SGI’s sales process proceedings described above and reserves all legal remedies pertaining thereto.
1915821 31-May-2024 CET/CEST