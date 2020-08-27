Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Spey Resources Corp.    SPEY   CA84840P1027

SPEY RESOURCES CORP.

(SPEY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/26 03:57:00 pm
0.115 CAD   +4.55%
09:05aSpey Resources Corp. Announces 2020 AGM Results
NE
07/31SPEY RESOURCES : Options the Silver Basin Property in British Columbia
AQ
07/30Spey Options the Silver Basin Property, in British Columbia
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spey Resources Corp. Announces 2020 AGM Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2020) - Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (the "Company" or "Spey") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held August 26th in North Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting, those being:

NUMBER OF DIRECTORS
Shareholders approved setting the number of directors at four.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes ForWithheld Votes
Director#%#%
Marshall Farris3,637,00099.72610,0000.274
David Thornley-Hall3,637,00099.72610,0000.274
Alistair Waddell3,637,00099.72610,0000.274
Ian Graham3,637,00099.72610,0000.274

 

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS
Manning Elliot LLP was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of SPEY RESOURCES CORP.

"David Thornley-Hall"
David Thornley-Hall, President and Director

For additional information on the Company or its Project, please visit the Company's website: www.speyresources.ca or email: dth@speyresources.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) nor any other regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62654


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SPEY RESOURCES CORP.
09:05aSpey Resources Corp. Announces 2020 AGM Results
NE
07/31SPEY RESOURCES : Options the Silver Basin Property in British Columbia
AQ
07/30Spey Options the Silver Basin Property, in British Columbia
NE
01/20Spey Resources Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement
NE
01/13Spey Resources Corp. Announces Private Placement
NE
2019Spey Resources Corp. Announces 2019 AGM Results
NE
2019Spey Resources Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement and Grant of Stoc..
NE
2019Spey Resources Corp. Announces Private Placement
NE
2019Assay Results Show Silver at Standfast-Wigwam Zinc Project
NE
2019Spey Resources Corp. Announces Board Changes
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,31 M -0,24 M -0,24 M
Net cash 2019 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,24x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1,94 M 1,48 M 1,48 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart SPEY RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Spey Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Marshall Limon Farris Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Alistair H. Waddell Independent Director
Ian Graham Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPEY RESOURCES CORP.283.33%1
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-5.26%19 200
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED36.19%7 723
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.48.57%7 304
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED9.75%7 281
ALROSA-20.19%6 429
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group