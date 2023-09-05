SPG Co.,Ltd is a Korea-based company specialized in the manufacture of precision control geared motors. The Company's products include standard alternating current (AC) motors, which are used for industrial machineries, household applications and medical equipment; condensers and controllers, which are used for printers, automatic doors and juice machines; brushless direct current (BLDC) motors, which are used for air conditionings, refrigerators and air purifiers, and standard DC motors and other components, including extensions, condensers, planetary gears and industrial motors. It also involves in rental business. The Company distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets, such as America, Europe and China, among others.