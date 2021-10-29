|
Equity Listing - Reits :: Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In Sph REIT
Announcement Title
Equity Listing - REITS
Date & Time of Broadcast
Oct 29, 2021 17:50
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Payment of Management Fee by way of issue of Units in SPH REIT
Announcement Reference
SG211029OTHRMZP1
Submitted By (Co./Ind. Name)
Jessie Phua Hwee Soon
Designation
Company Secretary
Description(Please provide a detailed description of the announcement in the box below)
Please refer to attach announcement.
Listing Details
Form of Issue
Registered
Primary Listing
No
Country of Primary Listing
Singapore
Issue Date
29/10/2021
Listing Date
01/11/2021 09:00:00
Issue Currency
Singapore Dollar
Trading Currency
Singapore Dollar
Asset Class
REITS
Agent Details
Registrar
Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd.
Name of Lead Manager (s)/ Bookrunner(s)
|Sales 2022
268 M
200 M
200 M
|Net income 2022
140 M
104 M
104 M
|Net Debt 2022
1 198 M
891 M
891 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|19,5x
|Yield 2022
|5,54%
|Capitalization
2 716 M
2 021 M
2 019 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|14,6x
|EV / Sales 2023
|14,3x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|33,4%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
0,98 SGD
|Average target price
0,97 SGD
|Spread / Average Target
-0,22%