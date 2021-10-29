Log in
    SK6U   SG2G02994595

SPH REIT

(SK6U)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 10/28
0.975 SGD   0.00%
EQUITY LISTING - REITS : : Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In Sph REIT
PU
Announcement
PU
Temasek-linked consortium makes $2.5 bln rival bid for Singapore Press
RE
Equity Listing - Reits :: Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In Sph REIT

10/29/2021 | 05:59am EDT
Equity Listing - Reits :: Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In Sph REIT

Announcement Title Equity Listing - REITS
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 29, 2021 17:50
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Payment of Management Fee by way of issue of Units in SPH REIT
Announcement Reference SG211029OTHRMZP1
Submitted By (Co./Ind. Name) Jessie Phua Hwee Soon
Designation Company Secretary
Description(Please provide a detailed description of the announcement in the box below) Please refer to attach announcement.
Listing Details
Form of Issue Registered
Primary Listing No
Country of Primary Listing Singapore
Issue Date 29/10/2021
Listing Date 01/11/2021 09:00:00
Issue Currency Singapore Dollar
Trading Currency Singapore Dollar
Asset Class REITS
Agent Details
Registrar Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd.
Name of Lead Manager (s)/ Bookrunner(s)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 80,275 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 09:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
EQUITY LISTING - REITS : : Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In Sph REIT
Announcement
Temasek-linked consortium makes $2.5 bln rival bid for Singapore Press
Financials
Sales 2022 268 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2022 140 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2022 1 198 M 891 M 891 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 5,54%
Capitalization 2 716 M 2 021 M 2 019 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,6x
EV / Sales 2023 14,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart SPH REIT
SPH REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,98 SGD
Average target price 0,97 SGD
Spread / Average Target -0,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mee Yin Leng Chief Executive Officer
Hsien Yiao Kuah Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Horn Kee Leong Chairman
Qin Yin Zheng Investment Manager
Tit Koon Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPH REIT15.38%2 021
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC72.51%47 299
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-1.56%18 682
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION51.10%13 900
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION55.47%12 028
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-0.46%10 364