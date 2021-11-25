General Announcement::PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND POTENTIAL CHAIN OFFER FOR SPH REIT
11/25/2021 | 04:50am EST
Introduction
Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. ("MS Singapore") refers to the announcement (the "Possible Offer Announcement") dated 29 October 2021 made by Cuscaden Peak Pte. Ltd. ("Cuscaden"), a company formed by a consortium comprising Tiga Stars Pte. Ltd. (a subsidiary of Hotel Properties Limited), Adenium Pte. Ltd. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte Ltd) and Mapletree Fortress Pte. Ltd. (an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd) and the announcement dated 15 November 2021 (the "Joint Announcement") made jointly by Cuscaden and Singapore Press Holdings Limited (the "Company"), to acquire all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in the capital of the Company excluding treasury shares via a scheme of arrangement (the "Acquisition").
As stated in the Joint Announcement, Cuscaden may be required to undertake a chain offer ("Potential Chain Offer") for all the units in SPH REIT in accordance with the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code").
MS Singapore is the financial adviser to Cuscaden in respect of the Acquisition and the Potential Chain Offer and is required under the Code to make these disclosures.
Dealings
Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, MS Singapore wishes to report dealings by associates of MS Singapore in the securities of SPH REIT ("Relevant Securities") for their own account or for the account of discretionary investment clients, details of which are set out in the table below.
MS Singapore's disclosures pursuant to Rule 12 of the Code ("Rule 12 disclosures"), including those below, are made in compliance with its obligations under the Code. All trades in the Rule 12 disclosures are conducted in the ordinary course of business of the Morgan Stanley group, independent of the Potential Chain Offer, and will not affect the offer price under the Potential Chain Offer, if made.