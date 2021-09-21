Log in
    SK6U   SG2G02994595

SPH REIT

(SK6U)
General Announcement::PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT INVOLVING SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED (DEALING DISCLOSURE)

09/21/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS BY WAY OF A

SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

1. INTRODUCTION

J. P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited ("JPMSEAL") refers to the proposed scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") to be undertaken by Singapore Press Holdings Limited (the "Company") and Keppel Pegasus Pte. Ltd. (the "Offeror") (which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited ("KCL")) pursuant to Section 210 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore, involving, inter alia, (i) the distribution of units in SPH REIT held by the Company to the shareholders of the Company on a pro-rata basis and (ii) the Offeror acquiring the entire share capital of the Company (other than those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and its concert parties), the consideration for which include units in Keppel REIT, which was announced on 2 August 2021 (the "Joint Announcement").

As stated in the Joint Announcement, JPMSEAL is the financial adviser to the Offeror in respect of the Scheme.

All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.

2. DISCLOSURE OF DEALINGS

Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the "Code") and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code, JPMSEAL wishes to announce the dealings by its associates in the relevant securities of SPH REIT on 21 September 2021, details of which are set out in the Schedule hereto.

Issued by

J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited

22 September 2021

Singapore

1

Schedule

Dealing in

Units

Resultant

Total

Total of

% of Resultant

Highest and Lowest

Amount

Equivalent

Date of

Name of Relevant Entity and (if different) name of the

Description

Number

Price

Total of

Nature of Transaction

Prices Paid or Received

(Paid)/

Units owned

Dealing

ultimate beneficial owner or controller

of Security

of Units

(SGD)

Equivalent

(SGD)

(Received)

or controlled

Units

(SGD)

by

the associate

Buy/Sell

Product Type

Nature of Dealing

Highest

Lowest

21-Sep-21

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC (dealing as principal)

SPH REIT

Sell

REIT

Index hedge

(74,600)

0.93

0.93

0.93

69,350.25

1,126,665

0.04%

2

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 03:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
