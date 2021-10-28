Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Proposed Scheme Of Arrangement Involving Singapore Press Holdings Limited (Dealing Disclosure)

10/28/2021 | 11:08pm EDT
Newsroom

News

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 29, 2021 10:57
Status New
Announcement Reference SG211029OTHRID7V
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited./ Vineet Mishra
Designation Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 146,619 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 03:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 268 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2022 140 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2022 1 198 M 891 M 891 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 5,54%
Capitalization 2 716 M 2 021 M 2 021 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,6x
EV / Sales 2023 14,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart SPH REIT
Duration : Period :
SPH REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,98 SGD
Average target price 0,97 SGD
Spread / Average Target -0,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mee Yin Leng Chief Executive Officer
Hsien Yiao Kuah Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Horn Kee Leong Chairman
Qin Yin Zheng Investment Manager
Tit Koon Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPH REIT15.38%2 014
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC72.51%47 299
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-1.56%18 387
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION51.10%13 900
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION55.47%12 028
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-0.46%10 377