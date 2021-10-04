REPL::Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Full Yearly Results

SPH REIT FINANCIAL STATEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 AUGUST 2021

Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 9 July 2013.

Introduction

The investment strategy of SPH REIT is to invest, directly or indirectly, in a portfolio of income- producing real estate which is used primarily for retail purposes in Asia Pacific, as well as real estate-related assets.

The portfolio of SPH REIT comprises the following five quality and well located commercial properties in Singapore and Australia: