REPL::Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Full Yearly Results

SPH REIT FINANCIAL STATEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 AUGUST 2021
Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 9 July 2013.
Introduction
The investment strategy of SPH REIT is to invest, directly or indirectly, in a portfolio of income- producing real estate which is used primarily for retail purposes in Asia Pacific, as well as real estate-related assets.
The portfolio of SPH REIT comprises the following five quality and well located commercial properties in Singapore and Australia:
Paragon, a premier upscale retail mall and medical suite/office property, well known for its upscale mall housing many luxury brands, located in the heart of Orchard Road; and
The Clementi Mall, a mid-market suburban mall located in the centre of Clementi town, an established residential estate in the west of Singapore.
The Rail Mall, a unique cluster of shop units with established F&B offerings along Upper Bukit Timah Road, nestled in an affluent residential catchment.
SPH REIT holds a 85.0% stake in Figtree Grove Shopping Centre, an established sub-regional shopping centre in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia.
SPH REIT holds a 50.0% stake in Westfield Marion Shopping Centre, the largest regional shopping centre in South Australia.
For The Year Ended 31 August 2021
For The Year Ended 31 August 2021
1(a) An income statement together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year
1(a)(i) Statement of Total Return
Group
2H
2H
Change
FY
FY
Change
2021
2020
2021
2020
S$'000
S$'000
%
S$'000
S$'000
%
Gross revenue1
137,221
108,058
27.0
277,179
241,463
14.8
Property operating expenses
(39,448)
(29,611)
33.2
(74,552)
(59,520)
25.3
Net property income
97,773
78,447
24.6
202,627
181,943
11.4
Manager's management
Fees
(10,001)
(9,237)
8.3
(20,434)
(19,245)
6.2
Investment management
Fee
(1,497)
(1,258)
19.0
(2,950)
(2,143)
37.7
Trust expenses2
(759)
(895)
(15.2)
(1,995)
(2,282)
(12.6)
Impairment loss on trade
receivables3
(931)
(8,100)
(88.5)
(2,823)
(8,100)
(65.1)
Finance income
131
90
45.6
200
1,775
(88.7)
Finance costs
(12,138)
(16,075)
(24.5)
(23,994)
(32,905)
(27.1)
Grant income4
-
24,774
(100.0)
2,903
24,774
(88.3)
Grant expense4
-
(24,774)
(100.0)
(2,903)
(24,774)
(88.3)
Net income
72,578
42,972
68.9
150,631
119,043
26.5
Fair value change on
investment properties5
11,859
(177,679)
NM
3,421
(179,939)
NM
Net foreign currency
exchange differences6
(901)
474
NM
(567)
917
NM
Total return/(loss) before
83,536
(134,233)
NM
153,485
(59,979)
taxes and distribution
NM
Less: income tax7
(1,176)
(2,732)
(57.0)
(1,397)
(4,045)
(65.5)
Total return/(loss) after
taxes and before
NM
distribution
82,360
(136,965)
152,088
(64,024)
NM
Attributable to:
Unitholders
74,240
(141,143)
NM
137,348
(74,907)
NM
Perpetual securities holders8
6,202
6,235
(0.5)
12,300
12,333
(0.3)
Non-controlling interests
1,918
(2,057)
NM
2,440
(1,450)
NM
Total return/(loss) for the
NM
period/year
82,360
(136,965)
152,088
(64,024)
NM
NM Not Meaningful
3
For The Year Ended 31 August 2021
1(a) An income statement together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year (cont'd)
1(a)(i) Statement of Total Return (Cont'd)
Notes:
The gross revenue includes rental reliefs granted by landlord to eligible tenants in Singapore affected by COVID-19.
Includes recurring trust expenses such as trustee's fees, valuation fees, audit and tax adviser's fees, legal & others professional fees, cost associated with the preparation of annual reports.
The impairment loss on trade receivables comprises relief and rental arrear allowances for the properties in Singapore and Australia.
Grant income relates to property tax rebates and cash grants from Singapore government as part of the COVID-19 relief measures. Grant expense relates to the property tax rebates and cash grants being passed on to eligible tenants in the form of rental reliefs in FY2020 and FY2021.
This relates to the fair value change on the investment properties as at 31 August 2021, based on independent valuations conducted by Savills Valuation & Professional Services (S) Pte Ltd (2020: Edmund Tie & Company (SEA) Pte Ltd) for investment properties in Singapore, CBRE Valuation Pty Ltd and Jones Lang LaSalle Advisory Services Pty Ltd (2020: Urbis Valuations Pty Ltd and Jones Lang LaSalle Advisory Services Pty Ltd) for investment properties in Australia.
In FY2021, the Group recognised a fair value gain of S$3.4 million from its investment properties.
The net foreign currency exchange differences relate mainly to unrealised foreign exchange (loss)/gain from revaluing of the monetary assets and liabilities that were denominated in Australian dollars.
This relates mainly to withholding tax payable for Australia income and deferred tax.
On 30 August 2019, the Trust issued S$300.0 million of subordinated perpetual securities (the 'Perpetual Securities") at a rate of 4.10% per annum, with the first distribution rate reset falling on 30 August 2024 and subsequent resets occurring every five years thereafter. The Perpetual Securities have no fixed redemption date and redemption is at the option of the Trust in accordance with the terms of issue of the securities. The distribution is payable semi-annually at the discretion of the Trust and is non-cumulative.
4
For The Year Ended 31 August 2021
1(a)(ii) Distribution Statement
Group
2H
2H
Change
FY
FY
Change
2021
2020
2021
2020
S$'000
S$'000
%
S$'000
S$'000
%
Total return/(loss) for the
period/year attributable
to Unitholders and
perpetual securities
holders
80,442
(134,908)
NM
149,648
(62,574)
NM
Less: Amount reserved for
distribution to perpetual
securities holders
(6,202)
(6,235)
(0.5)
(12,300)
(12,333)
(0.3)
Add: Non-tax deductible
items1
7,382
156,021
(95.3)
14,306
167,133
(91.4)
Income available for
distribution
81,622
14,878
NM
151,654
92,226
64.4
Add: Tax-exempt income2
-
-
-
6,149
-
NM
Distributable income to
unitholders
81,622
14,878
NM
157,803
92,226
71.1
Distribution to
Unitholders3
82,396
28,720
NM
150,160
72,851
NM
NM Not Meaningful
Notes:
Non-taxdeductible items refer to the Manager's management fees paid/payable in units, trustee's fees, straight-line rental adjustments, amortisation of debt issuance costs, fair value change on investment properties, capital allowance and net income from subsidiaries.
This relates to the distribution of tax-exempt income from Australia subsidiaries.
The distribution to unitholders for FY2021 includes S$14.5 million of FY2020 distributable income deferred as allowed under COVID-19 relief measures.
5
