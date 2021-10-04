Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  SPH REIT
  News
  Summary
    SK6U   SG2G02994595

SPH REIT

(SK6U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REPL::Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Full Yearly Results

10/04/2021 | 09:54am EDT
SPH REIT FINANCIAL STATEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 AUGUST 2021

Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 9 July 2013.

Introduction

The investment strategy of SPH REIT is to invest, directly or indirectly, in a portfolio of income- producing real estate which is used primarily for retail purposes in Asia Pacific, as well as real estate-related assets.

The portfolio of SPH REIT comprises the following five quality and well located commercial properties in Singapore and Australia:

  • Paragon, a premier upscale retail mall and medical suite/office property, well known for its upscale mall housing many luxury brands, located in the heart of Orchard Road; and
  • The Clementi Mall, a mid-market suburban mall located in the centre of Clementi town, an established residential estate in the west of Singapore.
  • The Rail Mall, a unique cluster of shop units with established F&B offerings along Upper Bukit Timah Road, nestled in an affluent residential catchment.
  • SPH REIT holds a 85.0% stake in Figtree Grove Shopping Centre, an established sub-regional shopping centre in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia.
  • SPH REIT holds a 50.0% stake in Westfield Marion Shopping Centre, the largest regional shopping centre in South Australia.

For The Year Ended 31 August 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Item No.

Description

Page No.

1

Statement of Total Return and Distribution Statement

3

- 5

Statement of Financial Position

6 - 7

Borrowings

8

Statement of Cash Flows

9 - 10

Statement of Changes in Unitholders' Funds

11

- 12

Details of Changes in Issued and Issuable Units

13

2 & 3

Audit Statement

14

4 & 5

Changes in Accounting Policies

14

6

Earnings per unit ("EPU") and Distribution per unit ("DPU")

14

- 15

7

Net Asset Value ("NAV") and Net Tangible Asset ("NTA")

15

8

Review of Performance

15

- 16

9

Variance from Prospect Statement

16

10

Outlook and Prospects

16

11 - 12

Distribution

17

- 19

13 - 14

Segment Results

19

15

Breakdown of Gross revenue and Net Income

20

16

Breakdown of Total Distributions

20

17

General mandate relating to Interested Person Transactions

20

18

Confirmation By the Manager Pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the

21

SGX Listing Manual

19

Confirmation Pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual

21

2

For The Year Ended 31 August 2021

1(a) An income statement together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year

1(a)(i) Statement of Total Return

Group

2H

2H

Change

FY

FY

Change

2021

2020

2021

2020

S$'000

S$'000

%

S$'000

S$'000

%

Gross revenue1

137,221

108,058

27.0

277,179

241,463

14.8

Property operating expenses

(39,448)

(29,611)

33.2

(74,552)

(59,520)

25.3

Net property income

97,773

78,447

24.6

202,627

181,943

11.4

Manager's management

Fees

(10,001)

(9,237)

8.3

(20,434)

(19,245)

6.2

Investment management

Fee

(1,497)

(1,258)

19.0

(2,950)

(2,143)

37.7

Trust expenses2

(759)

(895)

(15.2)

(1,995)

(2,282)

(12.6)

Impairment loss on trade

receivables3

(931)

(8,100)

(88.5)

(2,823)

(8,100)

(65.1)

Finance income

131

90

45.6

200

1,775

(88.7)

Finance costs

(12,138)

(16,075)

(24.5)

(23,994)

(32,905)

(27.1)

Grant income4

-

24,774

(100.0)

2,903

24,774

(88.3)

Grant expense4

-

(24,774)

(100.0)

(2,903)

(24,774)

(88.3)

Net income

72,578

42,972

68.9

150,631

119,043

26.5

Fair value change on

investment properties5

11,859

(177,679)

NM

3,421

(179,939)

NM

Net foreign currency

exchange differences6

(901)

474

NM

(567)

917

NM

Total return/(loss) before

83,536

(134,233)

NM

153,485

(59,979)

taxes and distribution

NM

Less: income tax7

(1,176)

(2,732)

(57.0)

(1,397)

(4,045)

(65.5)

Total return/(loss) after

taxes and before

NM

distribution

82,360

(136,965)

152,088

(64,024)

NM

Attributable to:

Unitholders

74,240

(141,143)

NM

137,348

(74,907)

NM

Perpetual securities holders8

6,202

6,235

(0.5)

12,300

12,333

(0.3)

Non-controlling interests

1,918

(2,057)

NM

2,440

(1,450)

NM

Total return/(loss) for the

NM

period/year

82,360

(136,965)

152,088

(64,024)

NM

NM Not Meaningful

3

For The Year Ended 31 August 2021

1(a) An income statement together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year (cont'd)

1(a)(i) Statement of Total Return (Cont'd)

Notes:

  1. The gross revenue includes rental reliefs granted by landlord to eligible tenants in Singapore affected by COVID-19.
  2. Includes recurring trust expenses such as trustee's fees, valuation fees, audit and tax adviser's fees, legal & others professional fees, cost associated with the preparation of annual reports.
  3. The impairment loss on trade receivables comprises relief and rental arrear allowances for the properties in Singapore and Australia.
  4. Grant income relates to property tax rebates and cash grants from Singapore government as part of the COVID-19 relief measures. Grant expense relates to the property tax rebates and cash grants being passed on to eligible tenants in the form of rental reliefs in FY2020 and FY2021.
  5. This relates to the fair value change on the investment properties as at 31 August 2021, based on independent valuations conducted by Savills Valuation & Professional Services (S) Pte Ltd (2020: Edmund Tie & Company (SEA) Pte Ltd) for investment properties in Singapore, CBRE Valuation Pty Ltd and Jones Lang LaSalle Advisory Services Pty Ltd (2020: Urbis Valuations Pty Ltd and Jones Lang LaSalle Advisory Services Pty Ltd) for investment properties in Australia.
    In FY2021, the Group recognised a fair value gain of S$3.4 million from its investment properties.
  6. The net foreign currency exchange differences relate mainly to unrealised foreign exchange (loss)/gain from revaluing of the monetary assets and liabilities that were denominated in Australian dollars.
  7. This relates mainly to withholding tax payable for Australia income and deferred tax.
  8. On 30 August 2019, the Trust issued S$300.0 million of subordinated perpetual securities (the 'Perpetual Securities") at a rate of 4.10% per annum, with the first distribution rate reset falling on 30 August 2024 and subsequent resets occurring every five years thereafter. The Perpetual Securities have no fixed redemption date and redemption is at the option of the Trust in accordance with the terms of issue of the securities. The distribution is payable semi-annually at the discretion of the Trust and is non-cumulative.

4

For The Year Ended 31 August 2021

1(a)(ii) Distribution Statement

Group

2H

2H

Change

FY

FY

Change

2021

2020

2021

2020

S$'000

S$'000

%

S$'000

S$'000

%

Total return/(loss) for the

period/year attributable

to Unitholders and

perpetual securities

holders

80,442

(134,908)

NM

149,648

(62,574)

NM

Less: Amount reserved for

distribution to perpetual

securities holders

(6,202)

(6,235)

(0.5)

(12,300)

(12,333)

(0.3)

Add: Non-tax deductible

items1

7,382

156,021

(95.3)

14,306

167,133

(91.4)

Income available for

distribution

81,622

14,878

NM

151,654

92,226

64.4

Add: Tax-exempt income2

-

-

-

6,149

-

NM

Distributable income to

unitholders

81,622

14,878

NM

157,803

92,226

71.1

Distribution to

Unitholders3

82,396

28,720

NM

150,160

72,851

NM

NM Not Meaningful

Notes:

  1. Non-taxdeductible items refer to the Manager's management fees paid/payable in units, trustee's fees, straight-line rental adjustments, amortisation of debt issuance costs, fair value change on investment properties, capital allowance and net income from subsidiaries.
  2. This relates to the distribution of tax-exempt income from Australia subsidiaries.
  3. The distribution to unitholders for FY2021 includes S$14.5 million of FY2020 distributable income deferred as allowed under COVID-19 relief measures.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 13:50:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
