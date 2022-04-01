|
SPH REIT : Announcements Issued By Singapore Press Holdings Limited, Sponsor Of Sph REIT
Announcements Issued By Singapore Press Holdings Limited, Sponsor Of Sph REIT
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Apr 1, 2022 13:28
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Announcements issued by Singapore Press Holdings Limited, Sponsor of SPH REIT
Announcement Reference
SG220401OTHREZ4O
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Tay Zheng Yu
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Attached are announcements issued by Singapore Press Holdings Limited, Sponsor of SPH REIT.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 146,642 bytes)
|Sales 2022
281 M
207 M
207 M
|Net income 2022
|
144 M
106 M
106 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
1 187 M
877 M
877 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|18,9x
|Yield 2022
|5,63%
|Capitalization
|
2 718 M
2 008 M
2 008 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|13,9x
|EV / Sales 2023
|13,7x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|33,5%
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|0,97 SGD
|Average target price
|0,97 SGD
|Spread / Average Target
|-0,29%