Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. SPH REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SK6U   SG2G02994595

SPH REIT

(SK6U)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPH REIT : Announcements Issued By Singapore Press Holdings Limited, Sponsor Of Sph REIT

04/01/2022 | 01:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Newsroom

News

Announcements Issued By Singapore Press Holdings Limited, Sponsor Of Sph REIT

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 1, 2022 13:28
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Announcements issued by Singapore Press Holdings Limited, Sponsor of SPH REIT
Announcement Reference SG220401OTHREZ4O
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tay Zheng Yu
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Attached are announcements issued by Singapore Press Holdings Limited, Sponsor of SPH REIT.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 146,642 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 05:42:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPH REIT
01:43aSPH REIT : Announcements Issued By Singapore Press Holdings Limited, Sponsor Of Sph REIT
PU
03/31SPH REIT : Proposed Scheme Of Arrangement Involving Singapore Press Holdings Limited (Deal..
PU
03/30SPH REIT : Proposal To Acquire Singapore Press Holdings Limited And Potential Chain Offer ..
PU
03/29SPH REIT : Proposed Scheme Of Arrangement Involving Singapore Press Holdings Limited (Deal..
PU
03/28SPH REIT : Proposal To Acquire Singapore Press Holdings Limited And Potential Chain Offer ..
PU
03/25SPH REIT Management Announces Fourth Amended and Restated Facility Agreement
CI
03/24SPH REIT : Proposed Scheme Of Arrangement Involving Singapore Press Holdings Limited (Deal..
PU
03/22SPH REIT : Announcements Issued By Singapore Press Holdings Limited, Sponsor Of SPH REIT
PU
03/22SPH REIT : Request For Trading Halt
PU
03/20SPH REIT : Proposal To Acquire Singapore Press Holdings Limited And Potential Chain Offer ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 281 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2022 144 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2022 1 187 M 877 M 877 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 5,63%
Capitalization 2 718 M 2 008 M 2 008 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,9x
EV / Sales 2023 13,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart SPH REIT
Duration : Period :
SPH REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,97 SGD
Average target price 0,97 SGD
Spread / Average Target -0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mee Yin Leng Chief Executive Officer
Hsien Yiao Kuah Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Horn Kee Leong Chairman
Qin Yin Zheng Investment Manager
Tit Koon Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPH REIT-3.00%2 008
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-15.64%44 258
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-1.46%18 239
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION1.42%15 448
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-3.93%12 375
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-4.95%8 033