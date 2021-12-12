|
SPH REIT : Cuscaden Responses To Questions From Sias
Newsroom
News
Cuscaden Responses To Questions From Sias
|
Announcement Title
|
General Announcement
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Dec 12, 2021 16:55
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Cuscaden Responses to Questions from SIAS
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG211212OTHRCXYA
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Morgan Stanley / Jonathan Pflug
|
Designation
|
Executive Director
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Please refer to the attached announcement by Cuscaden Peak Pte. Ltd.
Disclaimer
|Sales 2022
|
268 M
197 M
197 M
|Net income 2022
|
142 M
104 M
104 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
1 198 M
879 M
879 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|19,3x
|Yield 2022
|5,49%
|Capitalization
|
2 758 M
2 023 M
2 022 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|14,7x
|EV / Sales 2023
|14,5x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|33,5%
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|
0,99 SGD
|Average target price
|
0,97 SGD
|Spread / Average Target
|
-1,23%