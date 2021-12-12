Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. SPH REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SK6U   SG2G02994595

SPH REIT

(SK6U)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPH REIT : Cuscaden Responses To Questions From Sias

12/12/2021 | 04:26am EST
Newsroom

News

Cuscaden Responses To Questions From Sias

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 12, 2021 16:55
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Cuscaden Responses to Questions from SIAS
Announcement Reference SG211212OTHRCXYA
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Morgan Stanley / Jonathan Pflug
Designation Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached announcement by Cuscaden Peak Pte. Ltd.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 223,889 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 09:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 268 M 197 M 197 M
Net income 2022 142 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2022 1 198 M 879 M 879 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 5,49%
Capitalization 2 758 M 2 023 M 2 022 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,7x
EV / Sales 2023 14,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart SPH REIT
Duration : Period :
SPH REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,99 SGD
Average target price 0,97 SGD
Spread / Average Target -1,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mee Yin Leng Chief Executive Officer
Hsien Yiao Kuah Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Horn Kee Leong Chairman
Qin Yin Zheng Investment Manager
Tit Koon Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPH REIT16.57%2 023
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC78.73%50 088
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-4.18%18 135
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION52.96%14 153
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION60.39%12 510
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-6.02%9 841