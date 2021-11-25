Log in
    SK6U   SG2G02994595

SPH REIT

(SK6U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPH REIT : Explanatory Announcement

11/25/2021 | 12:10pm EST
Newsroom

News

Explanatory Announcement

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 26, 2021 1:04
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Explanatory Announcement
Announcement Reference SG211126OTHRM6WS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Morgan Stanley / Jonathan Pflug
Designation Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached announcement by Cuscaden Peak Pte. Ltd.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 170,100 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 17:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 268 M 196 M 196 M
Net income 2022 142 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2022 1 198 M 876 M 876 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 5,25%
Capitalization 2 884 M 2 108 M 2 108 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,2x
EV / Sales 2023 14,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart SPH REIT
Duration : Period :
SPH REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,03 SGD
Average target price 0,97 SGD
Spread / Average Target -5,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mee Yin Leng Chief Executive Officer
Hsien Yiao Kuah Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Horn Kee Leong Chairman
Qin Yin Zheng Investment Manager
Tit Koon Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPH REIT21.89%2 108
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC98.21%55 546
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.21%18 968
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION62.43%15 029
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION62.01%12 694
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST3.24%10 565