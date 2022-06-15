|
SPH REIT : Mandatory Cash Offer For Sph REIT
Mandatory Cash Offer For Sph REIT
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jun 15, 2022 11:48
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
MANDATORY CASH OFFER FOR SPH REIT
Announcement Reference
SG220615OTHRQWIV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte./ Lu Zhu An
Designation
Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Analyst Recommendations on SPH REIT
Sales 2022
280 M
201 M
201 M
Net income 2022
146 M
105 M
105 M
Net Debt 2022
1 182 M
849 M
849 M
P/E ratio 2022
|17,5x
Yield 2022
|5,74%
Capitalization
2 637 M
1 893 M
1 893 M
EV / Sales 2022
|13,6x
EV / Sales 2023
|13,4x
Nbr of Employees
|-
Free-Float
|52,4%
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus
|HOLD
Number of Analysts
|6
Last Close Price
|0,94 SGD
Average target price
|0,94 SGD
Spread / Average Target
|0,00%