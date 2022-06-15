Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  SPH REIT
  News
  Summary
    SK6U   SG2G02994595

SPH REIT

(SK6U)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  11:59 2022-06-14 pm EDT
0.9450 SGD   +0.53%
12:03aSPH REIT : Mandatory Cash Offer For Sph REIT
PU
06/12SPH REIT : Mandatory Cash Offer For Sph REIT
PU
06/09CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Re-Designation Of Independent Director To Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
PU
SPH REIT : Mandatory Cash Offer For Sph REIT

06/15/2022 | 12:03am EDT
Mandatory Cash Offer For Sph REIT

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 15, 2022 11:48
Status New
Announcement Sub Title MANDATORY CASH OFFER FOR SPH REIT
Announcement Reference SG220615OTHRQWIV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte./ Lu Zhu An
Designation Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 248,837 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 04:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 280 M 201 M 201 M
Net income 2022 146 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2022 1 182 M 849 M 849 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 5,74%
Capitalization 2 637 M 1 893 M 1 893 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
EV / Sales 2023 13,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,94 SGD
Average target price 0,94 SGD
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mee Yin Leng Chief Executive Officer
Hsien Yiao Kuah Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Horn Kee Leong Chairman
Qin Yin Zheng Investment Manager
Tit Koon Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPH REIT-5.00%1 915
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-39.19%31 928
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.22%18 494
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-20.97%12 039
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-24.88%9 868
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-16.54%7 058