SPH REIT : Minutes Of The 7th Annual General Meeting Held On 26 November 2020
Minutes Of The 7th Annual General Meeting Held On 26 November 2020
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Dec 15, 2020 17:34
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
MINUTES OF THE 7TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 NOVEMBER 2020
Announcement Reference
SG201215OTHRQ240
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Sheryl Cher Ya Li
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attached minutes of the 7th Annual General Meeting of SPH REIT held by way of electronic means on 26 November 2020.
Disclaimer
SPH REIT published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 09:40:08 UTC
© Publicnow 2020
