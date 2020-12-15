Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  SPH REIT    SK6U   SG2G02994595

SPH REIT

(SK6U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPH REIT : Minutes Of The 7th Annual General Meeting Held On 26 November 2020

12/15/2020 | 04:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Newsroom

News

Minutes Of The 7th Annual General Meeting Held On 26 November 2020

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 15, 2020 17:34
Status New
Announcement Sub Title MINUTES OF THE 7TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 NOVEMBER 2020
Announcement Reference SG201215OTHRQ240
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Sheryl Cher Ya Li
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached minutes of the 7th Annual General Meeting of SPH REIT held by way of electronic means on 26 November 2020.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 274,739 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 09:40:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 282 M 211 M 211 M
Net income 2021 132 M 98,6 M 98,6 M
Net Debt 2021 1 226 M 919 M 919 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 6,17%
Capitalization 2 359 M 1 767 M 1 767 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,5%
Chart SPH REIT
Duration : Period :
SPH REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,94 SGD
Last Close Price 0,85 SGD
Spread / Highest target 58,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan Leng Chief Executive Officer
Horn Kee Leong Chairman
Hsien Yiao Kuah Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Tit Koon Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
May Ling Lim Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPH REIT-20.56%1 767
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-40.99%28 653
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-16.12%18 411
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST-12.20%10 469
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-25.69%7 933
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-25.61%6 932
