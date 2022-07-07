Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. SPH REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SK6U   SG2G02994595

SPH REIT

(SK6U)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04 2022-07-07 am EDT
0.9050 SGD   +2.26%
05:54aSPH REIT : Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date - Tax-Exempt Income Distribution
PU
05:54aSPH REIT : Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date - Taxable Income Distribution
PU
05:44aSPH REIT : 3Q FY2022 Key Business And Operational Updates
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPH REIT : Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date - Tax-Exempt Income Distribution

07/07/2022 | 05:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Newsroom

News

Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date - Tax-Exempt Income Distribution

Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 7, 2022 17:38
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG220707DVCAM255
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tay Zheng Yu
Designation Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable
Value 35
Dividend/ Distribution Type Interim
Financial Year End 31/08/2022
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.0026
Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/03/2022 TO 31/05/2022
Number of Days 92
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text The Notice of Books Closure and Distribution Payment Date Announcement is as attached.
Taxation Conditions Please see attached.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 18/07/2022 17:00:00
Ex Date 15/07/2022
Dividend Details
Payment Type Tax Exempted
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0026
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0026
Pay Date 29/08/2022
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Country of Income Singapore
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 85,382 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 09:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPH REIT
05:54aSPH REIT : Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date - Tax-Exempt Income Distr..
PU
05:54aSPH REIT : Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date - Taxable Income Distribu..
PU
05:44aSPH REIT : 3Q FY2022 Key Business And Operational Updates
PU
07/06SPH REIT : Change - Announcement Of Resignation Of Director
PU
07/04SPH REIT : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unit..
PU
07/04DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest/Changes In Interest Of Sub..
PU
06/30TENDER/ ACQUISITION/ TAKEOVER/ PURCH : : Mandatory
PU
06/30Cuscaden Peak Pte. Ltd. completed the acquisition of an additional 14.4% stake in SPH R..
CI
06/23SPH REIT : Mandatory Cash Offer For Sph REIT
PU
06/21SPH REIT : Mandatory Cash Offer For SPH REIT
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPH REIT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 281 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2022 145 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2022 1 177 M 837 M 837 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 6,16%
Capitalization 2 483 M 1 766 M 1 766 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,0x
EV / Sales 2023 12,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart SPH REIT
Duration : Period :
SPH REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,89 SGD
Average target price 0,95 SGD
Spread / Average Target 7,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mee Yin Leng Chief Executive Officer
Hsien Yiao Kuah Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Horn Kee Leong Chairman
Qin Yin Zheng Investment Manager
Tit Koon Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPH REIT-11.50%1 766
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-39.65%31 688
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-6.19%17 319
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-18.42%12 305
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-20.57%10 316
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-8.11%7 770