SPH REIT : Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date - Tax-Exempt Income Distribution
Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date - Tax-Exempt Income Distribution
Announcement Title
Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jul 7, 2022 17:38
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG220707DVCAM255
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Tay Zheng Yu
Designation
Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Applicable
Value
35
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Interim
Financial Year End
31/08/2022
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.0026
Dividend/ Distribution Period
01/03/2022 TO 31/05/2022
Number of Days
92
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
The Notice of Books Closure and Distribution Payment Date Announcement is as attached.
Taxation Conditions
|
Please see attached.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
18/07/2022 17:00:00
Ex Date
15/07/2022
Dividend Details
Payment Type
Tax Exempted
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0026
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0026
Pay Date
29/08/2022
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Country of Income
Singapore
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
|Analyst Recommendations on SPH REIT
|Sales 2022
281 M
200 M
200 M
|Net income 2022
|
145 M
103 M
103 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
1 177 M
837 M
837 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|17,0x
|Yield 2022
|6,16%
|Capitalization
2 483 M
1 766 M
1 766 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|13,0x
|EV / Sales 2023
|12,8x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|38,0%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|0,89 SGD
|Average target price
|0,95 SGD
|Spread / Average Target
|7,12%