    SK6U   SG2G02994595

SPH REIT

(SK6U)
SPH REIT : Proposal To Acquire Singapore Press Holdings Limited And Potential Chain Offer For Sph REIT

03/28/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
Proposal To Acquire Singapore Press Holdings Limited And Potential Chain Offer For Sph REIT

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 29, 2022 11:35
Status New
Announcement Sub Title PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND POTENTIAL CHAIN OFFER FOR SPH REIT
Announcement Reference SG220329OTHRQPR2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte./ Cheng Sok-Theng
Designation Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 185,777 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 281 M 206 M 206 M
Net income 2022 144 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2022 1 187 M 872 M 872 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 5,63%
Capitalization 2 718 M 1 997 M 1 997 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,9x
EV / Sales 2023 13,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,5%
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,97 SGD
Average target price 0,97 SGD
Spread / Average Target -0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mee Yin Leng Chief Executive Officer
Hsien Yiao Kuah Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Horn Kee Leong Chairman
Qin Yin Zheng Investment Manager
Tit Koon Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPH REIT-2.50%2 012
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-18.53%42 773
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-1.89%18 155
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-1.10%15 065
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-8.12%11 834
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-8.07%7 769