SPH REIT

SPH REIT : Proposal To Acquire Singapore Press Holdings Limited And Potential Chain Offer For Sph REIT

04/04/2022 | 11:18pm EDT
Proposal To Acquire Singapore Press Holdings Limited And Potential Chain Offer For Sph REIT

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 5, 2022 11:04
Status New
Announcement Sub Title PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND POTENTIAL CHAIN OFFER FOR SPH REIT
Announcement Reference SG220405OTHR10Y9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte./ Lu Zhu An
Designation Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 116,310 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 03:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 281 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2022 144 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2022 1 187 M 875 M 875 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 5,67%
Capitalization 2 704 M 1 993 M 1 993 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,9x
EV / Sales 2023 13,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart SPH REIT
Duration : Period :
SPH REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,97 SGD
Average target price 0,95 SGD
Spread / Average Target -1,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mee Yin Leng Chief Executive Officer
Hsien Yiao Kuah Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Horn Kee Leong Chairman
Qin Yin Zheng Investment Manager
Tit Koon Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPH REIT-3.00%2 003
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-15.80%43 671
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-1.46%18 222
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-0.16%15 318
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-5.81%12 281
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-5.33%8 054