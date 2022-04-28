Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. SPH REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SK6U   SG2G02994595

SPH REIT

(SK6U)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/28 05:04:23 am EDT
0.9750 SGD    0.00%
04/28SPH REIT : Proposal To Acquire Singapore Press Holdings Limited And Potential Chain Offer For Sph REIT
PU
04/28SPH REIT : Mandatory Cash Offer To Acquire All The Issued And Outstanding Units In Sph REIT
PU
04/28SPH REIT : Results Of Election Under The Cuscaden Scheme And Possible Chain Offer For Sph REIT
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPH REIT : Proposal To Acquire Singapore Press Holdings Limited And Potential Chain Offer For Sph REIT

04/28/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Newsroom

News

Proposal To Acquire Singapore Press Holdings Limited And Potential Chain Offer For Sph REIT

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 29, 2022 11:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND POTENTIAL CHAIN OFFER FOR SPH REIT
Announcement Reference SG220429OTHR8IRL
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte./ Lu Zhu An
Designation Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 165,102 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 03:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 281 M 202 M 202 M
Net income 2022 144 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2022 1 187 M 856 M 856 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 5,61%
Capitalization 2 735 M 1 972 M 1 972 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,0x
EV / Sales 2023 13,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart SPH REIT
Duration : Period :
SPH REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,98 SGD
Average target price 0,95 SGD
Spread / Average Target -2,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mee Yin Leng Chief Executive Officer
Hsien Yiao Kuah Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Horn Kee Leong Chairman
Qin Yin Zheng Investment Manager
Tit Koon Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPH REIT-2.50%1 978
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-22.13%40 101
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-2.11%18 072
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION6.90%15 596
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-7.06%11 971
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-4.72%7 984