SPH REIT : Proposal To Acquire Singapore Press Holdings Limited And Potential Chain Offer For Sph REIT
Proposal To Acquire Singapore Press Holdings Limited And Potential Chain Offer For Sph REIT
General Announcement
Apr 29, 2022 11:26
New
PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED AND POTENTIAL CHAIN OFFER FOR SPH REIT
SG220429OTHR8IRL
Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte./ Lu Zhu An
Executive Director
Please see attached.
Disclaimer
SPH REIT published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 03:41:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|Analyst Recommendations on SPH REIT
|Sales 2022
281 M
202 M
202 M
|Net income 2022
144 M
103 M
103 M
|Net Debt 2022
1 187 M
856 M
856 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|19,0x
|Yield 2022
|5,61%
|Capitalization
2 735 M
1 972 M
1 972 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|14,0x
|EV / Sales 2023
|13,7x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|33,5%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|0,98 SGD
|Average target price
|0,95 SGD
|Spread / Average Target
|-2,86%