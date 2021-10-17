Log in
    SK6U   SG2G02994595

SPH REIT

(SK6U)
SPH REIT : Proposed Acquisition Of Singapore Press Holdings By Way Of A Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure

10/17/2021 | 11:22pm EDT
Proposed Acquisition Of Singapore Press Holdings By Way Of A Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 18, 2021 11:07
Status New
Announcement Sub Title PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT INVOLVING SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED (DEALING DISCLOSURE)
Announcement Reference SG211018OTHR1GSJ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited./ Vineet Mishra
Designation Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 134,742 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 03:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 268 M 199 M 199 M
Net income 2022 140 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2022 1 198 M 888 M 888 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 5,60%
Capitalization 2 688 M 1 994 M 1 992 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
EV / Sales 2023 14,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart SPH REIT
Duration : Period :
SPH REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,97 SGD
Average target price 0,97 SGD
Spread / Average Target 0,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mee Yin Leng Chief Executive Officer
Hsien Yiao Kuah Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Horn Kee Leong Chairman
Qin Yin Zheng Investment Manager
Tit Koon Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPH REIT14.20%1 994
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC64.42%46 080
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-3.12%18 384
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION49.97%13 796
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION54.99%11 963
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-0.93%10 285