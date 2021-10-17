|
SPH REIT : Proposed Acquisition Of Singapore Press Holdings By Way Of A Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure
Proposed Acquisition Of Singapore Press Holdings By Way Of A Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure
Oct 18, 2021 11:07
New
PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT INVOLVING SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED (DEALING DISCLOSURE)
SG211018OTHR1GSJ
J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited./ Vineet Mishra
Managing Director
Please see attached.
Attachment 1 (Size: 134,742 bytes)
|Sales 2022
|
268 M
199 M
199 M
|Net income 2022
|
140 M
104 M
104 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
1 198 M
888 M
888 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|19,3x
|Yield 2022
|5,60%
|Capitalization
|
2 688 M
1 994 M
1 992 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|14,5x
|EV / Sales 2023
|14,2x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|33,4%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|
0,97 SGD
|Average target price
|
0,97 SGD
|Spread / Average Target
|
0,81%