    SK6U   SG2G02994595

SPH REIT

(SK6U)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 08/04
0.89 SGD   0.00%
SPH REIT : Proposed Scheme Of Arrangement Involving Singapore Press Holdings Limited (Dealing Disclosure)

08/04/2021 | 11:16pm EDT
Proposed Scheme Of Arrangement Involving Singapore Press Holdings Limited (Dealing Disclosure)

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 5, 2021 11:03
Status New
Announcement Sub Title PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT INVOLVING SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED (DEALING DISCLOSURE)
Announcement Reference SG210805OTHR5QX1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited./ Vineet Mishra
Designation Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 153,193 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 03:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 273 M 202 M 202 M
Net income 2021 141 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2021 1 239 M 917 M 917 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 5,93%
Capitalization 2 479 M 1 834 M 1 834 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart SPH REIT
Duration : Period :
SPH REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,89 SGD
Average target price 0,92 SGD
Spread / Average Target 3,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susan Leng Chief Executive Officer
Hsien Yiao Kuah Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Horn Kee Leong Chairman
Belinda Zheng Investment Manager
Tit Koon Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPH REIT5.33%1 833
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC51.90%42 570
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST5.17%19 967
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION41.06%10 894
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-1.39%10 248
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION38.44%9 008