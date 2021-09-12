Log in
    SK6U   SG2G02994595

SPH REIT

(SK6U)
SPH REIT : Proposed Scheme Of Arrangement Involving Singapore Press Holdings Limited (Dealing Disclosure)

09/12/2021 | 10:42pm EDT
Newsroom

News

Proposed Scheme Of Arrangement Involving Singapore Press Holdings Limited (Dealing Disclosure)

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 13, 2021 10:23
Status New
Announcement Sub Title PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT INVOLVING SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED (DEALING DISCLOSURE)
Announcement Reference SG210913OTHRBZ4M
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited./ Vineet Mishra
Designation Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 144,686 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 02:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 273 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2021 136 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2021 1 236 M 921 M 921 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 5,57%
Capitalization 2 632 M 1 964 M 1 961 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,2x
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart SPH REIT
Duration : Period :
SPH REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,95 SGD
Average target price 0,92 SGD
Spread / Average Target -2,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susan Leng Chief Executive Officer
Hsien Yiao Kuah Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Horn Kee Leong Chairman
Belinda Zheng Investment Manager
Tit Koon Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPH REIT11.83%1 964
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC49.98%42 031
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-0.78%18 839
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION42.77%12 944
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION45.30%11 215
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-5.09%9 911