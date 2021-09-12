|
SPH REIT : Proposed Scheme Of Arrangement Involving Singapore Press Holdings Limited (Dealing Disclosure)
Newsroom
News
Proposed Scheme Of Arrangement Involving Singapore Press Holdings Limited (Dealing Disclosure)
|
Announcement Title
|
General Announcement
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Sep 13, 2021 10:23
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT INVOLVING SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED (DEALING DISCLOSURE)
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG210913OTHRBZ4M
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited./ Vineet Mishra
|
Designation
|
Managing Director
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Please see attached.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 144,686 bytes)
Disclaimer
SPH REIT published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 02:41:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
273 M
203 M
203 M
|Net income 2021
|
136 M
101 M
101 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
1 236 M
921 M
921 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|19,2x
|Yield 2021
|5,57%
|
|Capitalization
|
2 632 M
1 964 M
1 961 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|14,2x
|EV / Sales 2022
|13,7x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|33,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|
0,95 SGD
|Average target price
|
0,92 SGD
|Spread / Average Target
|
-2,82%