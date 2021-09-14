Log in
    SK6U   SG2G02994595

SPH REIT

(SK6U)
SPH REIT : Proposed Scheme Of Arrangement Involving Singapore Press Holdings Limited (Dealing Disclosure)

09/14/2021 | 11:32pm EDT
Newsroom

News

Proposed Scheme Of Arrangement Involving Singapore Press Holdings Limited (Dealing Disclosure)

Announcement Title General Announcement
Announcement Subtitle PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT INVOLVING SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED (DEALING DISCLOSURE)
Securities SPH REIT (SPHREIT)
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 15, 2021 11:19
Submitted By J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited./ Vineet Mishra
Managing Director
Description Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 143,111 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 03:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 273 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2021 136 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2021 1 236 M 920 M 920 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 5,72%
Capitalization 2 562 M 1 910 M 1 908 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales 2022 13,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart SPH REIT
Duration : Period :
SPH REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,92 SGD
Average target price 0,92 SGD
Spread / Average Target -0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susan Leng Chief Executive Officer
Hsien Yiao Kuah Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Horn Kee Leong Chairman
Belinda Zheng Investment Manager
Tit Koon Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPH REIT8.88%1 920
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC53.75%43 090
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-2.12%18 634
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION40.71%13 428
EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.33.42%12 633
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION49.29%11 523