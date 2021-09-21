Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. SPH REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SK6U   SG2G02994595

SPH REIT

(SK6U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPH REIT : Proposed Scheme Of Arrangement Involving Singapore Press Holdings Limited (Dealing Disclosure)

09/21/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Newsroom

News

Proposed Scheme Of Arrangement Involving Singapore Press Holdings Limited (Dealing Disclosure)

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 22, 2021 11:40
Status New
Announcement Sub Title PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT INVOLVING SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED (DEALING DISCLOSURE)
Announcement Reference SG210922OTHR7H2Y
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Limited./ Vineet Mishra
Designation Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 134,116 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 03:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPH REIT
09/21SPH REIT : Proposed Scheme Of Arrangement Involving Singapore Press Holdings Limited (Deal..
PU
09/21GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :proposed scheme of arrangement involving singapore press holdings ..
PU
09/20SPH REIT : Media Release - Sph REIT Joins Ftse Epra Nareit Global Developed Index
PU
09/20GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Media Release - SPH REIT joins FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed I..
PU
09/20FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Notification Of Results Release
PU
09/19GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :proposed scheme of arrangement involving singapore press holdings ..
PU
09/19SPH REIT : Proposed Scheme Of Arrangement Involving Singapore Press Holdings Limited (Deal..
PU
09/15GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :proposed scheme of arrangement involving singapore press holdings ..
PU
09/14SPH REIT : Proposed Scheme Of Arrangement Involving Singapore Press Holdings Limited (Deal..
PU
09/13GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :proposed scheme of arrangement involving singapore press holdings ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 273 M 202 M 202 M
Net income 2021 136 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2021 1 236 M 914 M 914 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 5,66%
Capitalization 2 590 M 1 915 M 1 916 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart SPH REIT
Duration : Period :
SPH REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,93 SGD
Average target price 0,92 SGD
Spread / Average Target -1,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susan Leng Chief Executive Officer
Hsien Yiao Kuah Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Horn Kee Leong Chairman
Belinda Zheng Investment Manager
Tit Koon Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPH REIT10.06%1 897
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC51.88%42 564
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-8.29%17 364
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION44.70%13 110
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION48.23%11 442
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-5.09%9 593