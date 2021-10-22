Log in
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

SPH REIT : Resignation Of Company Secretary

10/22/2021 | 04:04am EDT
Newsroom

News

Resignation Of Company Secretary

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 22, 2021 15:54
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Resignation of Company Secretary
Announcement Reference SG211022OTHRDBBQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Jessie Phua Swee Hoon
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) The Announcement is attached for information.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 144,016 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 08:03:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 268 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2022 140 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2022 1 198 M 891 M 891 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 5,51%
Capitalization 2 729 M 2 027 M 2 029 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,6x
EV / Sales 2023 14,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart SPH REIT
Duration : Period :
SPH REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,98 SGD
Average target price 0,97 SGD
Spread / Average Target -0,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mee Yin Leng Chief Executive Officer
Hsien Yiao Kuah Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Horn Kee Leong Chairman
Qin Yin Zheng Investment Manager
Tit Koon Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPH REIT15.98%2 027
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC68.81%47 309
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-3.82%18 259
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION54.83%14 011
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION53.56%11 853
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-1.39%10 250