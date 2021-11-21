Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. SPH REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SK6U   SG2G02994595

SPH REIT

(SK6U)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 11/19
1.01 SGD   -0.98%
06:14aSPH REIT : Update Announcement - Receipt Of Mas And Imda Regulatory Approvals
PU
11/19SPH REIT : Queries And Responses For AGM
PU
11/18SPH REIT : Update Announcement - Bt Article
PU
SPH REIT : Update Announcement - Receipt Of Mas And Imda Regulatory Approvals

11/21/2021 | 06:14am EST
Newsroom

News

Update Announcement - Receipt Of Mas And Imda Regulatory Approvals

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 21, 2021 18:53
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Update Announcement - Receipt of MAS and IMDA Regulatory Approvals
Announcement Reference SG211121OTHRNWOM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Morgan Stanley / Jonathan Pflug
Designation Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached announcement by Cuscaden Peak Pte. Ltd.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 165,802 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 172,314 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 11:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 268 M 197 M 197 M
Net income 2022 140 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2022 1 198 M 880 M 880 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 5,35%
Capitalization 2 828 M 2 080 M 2 077 M
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
EV / Sales 2023 14,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart SPH REIT
Duration : Period :
SPH REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,01 SGD
Average target price 0,97 SGD
Spread / Average Target -3,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mee Yin Leng Chief Executive Officer
Hsien Yiao Kuah Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Horn Kee Leong Chairman
Qin Yin Zheng Investment Manager
Tit Koon Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPH REIT19.53%2 080
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC95.52%54 794
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST1.20%19 172
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION59.03%14 714
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION61.88%12 600
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST1.39%10 442