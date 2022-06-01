Log in
    SK6U   SG2G02994595

SPH REIT

(SK6U)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  06/01 05:04:03 am EDT
0.9450 SGD    0.00%
12:52pTENDER/ ACQUISITION/ TAKEOVER/ PURCHASE OFFER : : Mandatory
PU
05/31SPH REIT : Mandatory Cash Offer For Sph REIT
PU
05/29SPH REIT : Mandatory Cash Offer For Sph REIT
PU
Tender/ Acquisition/ Takeover/ Purchase Offer :: Mandatory

06/01/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
Announcement Title Tender/ Acquisition/ Takeover/ Purchase Offer
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 2, 2022 0:40
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG220602TENDG5Y0
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Morgan Stanley / Jonathan Pflug
Designation Managing Director
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Offeror Please refer to the attached Chain Offer Unconditional Announcement.
Event Dates
Disbursement Details
Existing Security Details
Disbursement Type Cash
Cash Payment Details
Offer Price SGD 0.9372

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 118,193 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 16:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 280 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2022 146 M 107 M 107 M
Net Debt 2022 1 182 M 862 M 862 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 5,71%
Capitalization 2 651 M 1 934 M 1 934 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
EV / Sales 2023 13,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,95 SGD
Average target price 0,94 SGD
Spread / Average Target -0,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mee Yin Leng Chief Executive Officer
Hsien Yiao Kuah Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Horn Kee Leong Chairman
Qin Yin Zheng Investment Manager
Tit Koon Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPH REIT-5.50%1 934
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-28.24%37 679
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST3.50%19 108
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-4.06%14 616
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-9.48%11 757
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-7.84%7 793