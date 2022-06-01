|
Tender/ Acquisition/ Takeover/ Purchase Offer :: Mandatory
Newsroom
News
Tender/ Acquisition/ Takeover/ Purchase Offer :: Mandatory
|
Announcement Title
|
Tender/ Acquisition/ Takeover/ Purchase Offer
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Jun 2, 2022 0:40
|
Status
|
New
|
Corporate Action Reference
|
SG220602TENDG5Y0
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Morgan Stanley / Jonathan Pflug
|
Designation
|
Managing Director
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Offeror
|
Please refer to the attached Chain Offer Unconditional Announcement.
|
Event Dates
|
Disbursement Details
|
Existing Security Details
|
Disbursement Type
|
Cash
|
Cash Payment Details
|
Offer Price
|
SGD 0.9372
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 118,193 bytes)
Disclaimer
SPH REIT published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 16:51:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|Analyst Recommendations on SPH REIT
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
280 M
204 M
204 M
|Net income 2022
|
146 M
107 M
107 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
1 182 M
862 M
862 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|17,6x
|Yield 2022
|5,71%
|
|Capitalization
|
2 651 M
1 934 M
1 934 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|13,7x
|EV / Sales 2023
|13,5x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|53,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|0,95 SGD
|Average target price
|0,94 SGD
|Spread / Average Target
|-0,53%