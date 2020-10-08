Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sphere 3D Corp    ANY   CA84841L3083

SPHERE 3D CORP

(ANY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sphere 3D Merger Target Rainmaker Worldwide Announced Today the Signing of a Joint Venture with the Carlaw Group Ltd. to Provide Water to Kenya, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 08:50am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2020) -  Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) (the "Company" or "Sphere 3D") reports that it's merger target,- Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR), today announced a Joint Venture ("JV") with the Carlaw Group Ltd. ("Carlaw").

Carlaw and partners have been operating mission critical infrastructure projects in Africa since 2006. This expertise will complement Rainmaker as it deploys its innovative Air-to-Water technology to bring water on-demand to communities lacking access to environmentally safe drinking water.

The JV will establish a subsidiary in Africa with a 51%/49% ownership Rainmaker/Carlaw that will implement Water-as-a-Service (WaaS) solutions in Kenya, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo. It will establish an urban initiative to work closely with the private sector and global humanitarian organizations to identify the areas experiencing severe water scarcity and then define appropriate and innovative solutions.

Full details of today's press release from Rainmaker can be found here. https://rainmakerww.com/category/press-releases/

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) delivers containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions via hybrid cloud, cloud and on-premise implementations through its global reseller network and professional services organization. Sphere 3D has a portfolio of brands, including HVE ConneXions, UCX ConneXions, and SnapServer® dedicated to helping customers achieve their IT goals.

Investor Contact:
Kurt Kalbfleisch
+1-858-495-4211
Investor.relations@sphere3d.com

Rainmaker Investor Contact:
The Blueshirt Group
Whitney Kukulka
Managing Director
+1 (415) 489-2188
investors@rainmakerww.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, our inability to obtain additional debt or equity financing; any increase in our cash needs; the Company's ability to maintain listing with the NASDAQ Capital Market; market adoption and performance of our products; the level of success of our collaborations and business partnerships; possible actions by customers, partners, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in our periodic reports and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) and with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com). Sphere 3D undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65514


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SPHERE 3D CORP
08:50aSphere 3D Merger Target Rainmaker Worldwide Announced Today the Signing of a ..
NE
10/01Rainmaker Worldwide And Sphere 3D Are Taking Advantage Of An Ocean of Opportu..
NE
09/14Sphere 3D Announces Developments in Rainmaker Merger
NE
08/18Former GE Executive Aris Kekedjian to Join Sphere 3D Corp. as Chairman Upon C..
NE
08/14Sphere 3D Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
NE
08/04Sphere 3D Enters Agreement for Acquisition of a Commercial Water-as-a-Service..
NE
07/15Sphere 3D Announces Acquisition of Rainmaker Worldwide
NE
06/24Sphere 3D Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
NE
05/20Sphere 3D Regains Nasdaq Compliance
NE
05/20SPHERE 3D : Regains Nasdaq Compliance
EQ
More news
Chart SPHERE 3D CORP
Duration : Period :
Sphere 3D Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPHERE 3D CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Tassiopoulos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph O'Daniel President
Kurt L. Kalbfleisch Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Vivekanand Mahadevan Lead Independent Director
Cheemin Bo-Linn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPHERE 3D CORP175.00%0
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.57%1 587 921
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.606.36%136 696
SEA LIMITED316.26%81 657
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC60.41%47 867
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE5.60%47 472
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group