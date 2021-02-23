Sphere 3D Receives Letter of Reprimand from NASDAQ

Log in
SPHERE 3D CORP.

02/23/2021 | 05:05pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) (the "Company") announced today that the Company was notified by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff issued a public letter of reprimand to the Company based upon the Company's failure to comply with the Listing Rule 5620(c) (the "Quorum Rule") during the period of time that it was no longer a foreign private issuer and could not rely on home country practice in the alternative to the Quorum Rule. The Company's bylaws required a quorum of at least 25%, instead of the 33 1/3% threshold required for a domestic issuer by the Quorum Rule. This oversight and rule violation was caused by the fact that the Company no longer qualified as a foreign private issuer during 2018, 2019 and 2020. The Company did not attain the required 33 1/3% quorum threshold at its annual meetings held in both December of 2018 and 2019. On January 1, 2021, the Company once again qualified as a foreign private issuer, and therefore the Company once again intends to rely on home country practice in lieu of the Quorum Rule.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) has a portfolio of brands, including HVE ConneXions, UCX ConneXions, and SnapServer® dedicated to helping customers achieve their IT goals. For more information on Sphere 3D please visit www.sphere3d.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, inability to obtain additional debt or equity financing; any increase in cash needs; Sphere 3D's ability to maintain listing with the NASDAQ Capital Market; market adoption and performance of products; the level of success of collaborations and business partnerships; possible actions by customers, partners, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in our periodic reports contained in filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov). Sphere 3D undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts

Kurt Kalbfleisch
+1-858-495-4211
investor.relations@sphere3d.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75239


© Newsfilecorp 2021
