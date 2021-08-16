Sphere 3D : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results (Form 6-K)

Sphere 3D Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Toronto, Ontario - August 16, 2021 - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) (the 'Company' or 'Sphere 3D'), a company delivering containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results:

Our results for second quarter 2021 were as follows:

•Revenue was $0.9 million in the both the second quarters of 2021 and 2020.

•Gross margin for second quarter of 2021 was 43.7%, compared to 49.6% for the second quarter of 2020.

•Operating expenses for second quarter of 2021 were $3.9 million, compared to $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2020.

•Depreciation and amortization was $0.2 million for both the second quarter of 2021 and 2020.

•Net loss available to common shareholders for second quarter of 2021 was $3.0 million, or a net loss of $0.19 per share, compared to a net loss available to common shareholders of $1.9 million, or a net loss of $0.41 per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

•Net loss, before dividends on preferred shares, for the second quarter of 2021 was $2.9 million.

•Dividends on preferred shares for the second quarter of 2021 was $169,000 compared to nil for the second quarter of 2020.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results:

•Revenue for the first six months of 2021 was $1.8 million, compared to $1.9 million for the first six months of 2020.

•Gross margin for the first six months of 2021 was 44.8%, compared to 47.6% for the first six months of 2020.

•Operating expenses for the first six months of 2021 were $5.6 million, compared to $4.0 million for the first six months of 2020.

•Depreciation and amortization for the first six months of 2021 was $0.3 million, compared to $0.5 million in the first six months of 2020.

•Net loss available to common shareholders for the first six months of 2021 was $5.6 million, or a net loss of $0.44 per share, compared to a net loss available to common shareholders of $3.0 million, or a net loss of $0.70 per share, in the first six months of 2020.

•Net loss, before dividends on preferred shares, for the first six months of 2021 was $5.3 million.

•Dividends on preferred shares for the first six months of 2021 was $362,000 compared to nil for the first six months of 2020.

Investor Conference Call:

Sphere 3D will not be hosting a second quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings conference call.

About Sphere 3D:

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) delivers containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions via hybrid cloud, cloud and on-premise implementations through its global reseller network and professional services organization. Sphere 3D has a portfolio of brands, including HVE ConneXions, UCX ConneXions, and SnapServer® dedicated to helping customers achieve their IT goals. For more information, visit www.sphere3d.com. Follow us on Twitter @Sphere3D and @HVEconneXions

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, our inability to obtain additional debt or equity financing; any increase in our cash needs;the Company's ability to maintain listing with the NASDAQ Capital Market; market adoption and performance of our products; the level of success of our collaborations and business partnerships; possible actions by customers, partners, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in our periodic reports and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ( www.sec.gov ) and with Canadian securities regulators ( www.sedar.com ). Sphere 3D undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

SPHERE 3D CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue.............................................................................................................. $ 894 $ 891 $ 1,834 $ 1,901 Cost of revenue.................................................................................................. 503 449 1,012 996 Gross profit........................................................................................................ 391 442 822 905 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing.................................................................................. 407 232 711 536 Research and development....................................................................... 269 344 506 683 General and administrative....................................................................... 3,257 1,832 4,422 2,816 3,933 2,408 5,639 4,035 Loss from operations........................................................................................ (3,542) (1,966 ) (4,817 ) (3,130 ) Interest expense - related party.................................................................. - (118 ) (496 ) (118 ) Interest expense......................................................................................... (6) (76 ) (19 ) (85 ) Other income, net...................................................................................... 667 217 79 287 Loss before income taxes…………………………………………………..... (2,881) (1,943) (5,253 ) (3,046 ) Provision for income taxes…........................................................................... - 3 - 3 Net loss………………………………………………………......................... (2,881) (1,946 ) (5,253 ) (3,049 ) Dividends on preferred shares…………………………………..................... 169 - 362 - Net loss available to common shareholders…………………………............ $ (3,050) $ (1,946) $ (5,615) $ (3,049 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted…………………………………………...................... $ (0.19) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.70 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted...................................................................................... 15,990,564 4,804,562 12,724,287 4,376,108

SPHERE 3D CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents...................................................................................................................................... $ 4,584 $ 461 Accounts receivable, net........................................................................................................................................ 205 264 Inventories............................................................................................................................................................. 501 558 Other current assets............................................................................................................................................... 990 807 Total current assets............................................................................................................................................ 6,280 2,090 Note receivable...................................................................................................................................................... 3,354 3,207 Investment............................................................................................................................................................. 2,100 2,100 Intangible assets, net............................................................................................................................................. 2,310 2,608 Goodwill............................................................................................................................................................... 1,385 1,385 Other assets........................................................................................................................................................... 367 443 Total assets....................................................................................................................................................... $ 15,796 $ 11,833 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities................................................................................................................................................... $ 3,274 $ 5,805 Long-term debt...................................................................................................................................................... 449 672 Other long-term liabilities..................................................................................................................................... 161 347 Total shareholders' equity...................................................................................................................................... 11,912 5,009 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity........................................................................................................... $ 15,796 $ 11,833