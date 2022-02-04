Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sphere 3D Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANY   CA84841L3083

SPHERE 3D CORP.

(ANY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/04 02:56:14 pm
3.185 USD   +37.88%
02:08pSphere 3D Shares Jump 30% After Bitcoin Miner Deal
DJ
10:27aSphere 3D to Purchase 60,000 Bitcoin Miners From NuMiner Global; Shares Surge
MT
08:08aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sphere 3D Shares Jump 30% After Bitcoin Miner Deal

02/04/2022 | 02:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack


Sphere 3D Corp. shares were up 30% to $3.01 after the company said it is buying 60,000 units of new NM440 bitcoin miners from NuMiner Global Inc.

At 1:40 p.m. EST, Bitcoin was trading at $40,354.12, up almost 10% in the last 24 hours.

The company said the NM440 was introduced to the market for the first time Friday, and based on current delivery schedules, it will receive 12 pre-production NM440s for final evaluation and testing to completed on or before June 1.

Upon the successful completion of the final evaluation and testing, deployment will consist of 1,000 miners in June and 10,000 NM440s a month from September 2022 to February 2023. Sphere 3D was also granted an option to acquire an additional 26.4 EH/s of production at the same commercial terms as well as the exclusive right of first refusal on all future NuMiner products and software enhancements.

The purchase terms for the 60,000 NM440s amount to a maximum purchase price of $1.7 billion, including $429 million in down payments, including $400 million in common and preferred stock, and $29 million in cash.

As part of the transaction, Anthony Melman, chairman of the NuMiner Global board of directors, will be appointed to the Sphere 3D board, which is seen being effective in March.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1407ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 9.98% 35672 Real-time Quote.-20.56%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 10.20% 40855.079684 Real-time Quote.-20.16%
SPHERE 3D CORP. 34.63% 3.2405 Delayed Quote.-25.96%
All news about SPHERE 3D CORP.
02:08pSphere 3D Shares Jump 30% After Bitcoin Miner Deal
DJ
10:27aSphere 3D to Purchase 60,000 Bitcoin Miners From NuMiner Global; Shares Surge
MT
08:08aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
07:19aSphere 3D Shares Rise 17% Premarket on Bitcoin Miner Deal
DJ
06:56aSPHERE 3D : SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
02/03Sphere 3D to Grow Its Bitcoin Mining Capacity to 32 Exahash Through the Purchase of 60,..
BU
02/01SPHERE 3D : BY-LAW NO. 1 AMENDING AGREEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
01/12SPHERE 3D : Questions and Answers Regarding Sphere 3D Corp.'s Proposed Merger with Gryphon..
PU
01/05SPHERE 3D : AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER - Form 6-K
PU
2021SPHERE 3D : ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON DECEMBER 22, 2021 VOTING RE..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7,53 M 5,94 M 5,94 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 185 M 146 M 146 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 24,6x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart SPHERE 3D CORP.
Duration : Period :
Sphere 3D Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPHERE 3D CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,31 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 333%
Managers and Directors
Peter Tassiopoulos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph O'Daniel President
Kurt L. Kalbfleisch Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Vivekanand Mahadevan Lead Independent Director
Duncan J. McEwan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPHERE 3D CORP.-25.96%146
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.43%2 258 431
SEA LIMITED-35.17%81 503
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-20.16%77 164
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.87%62 329
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.64%46 570