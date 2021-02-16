Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sphere 3D Corp    ANY   CA84841L3083

SPHERE 3D CORP

(ANY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sphere 3D and Rainmaker Worldwide Terminate Agreement to Acquire Rainmaker Water Technology and Service Provider Agreements

02/16/2021 | 08:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2021) - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) (the "Company" or "Sphere 3D") announced today that the previously announced definitive Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") for the acquisition of Rainmaker Holland BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) has been terminated.

"We have been working towards a transaction for quite some time now with Rainmaker. Over the last few weeks it has become increasingly apparent that the timelines to complete the transaction, including the necessary regulatory approvals, will be prolonged and uncertain," stated Peter Tassiopoulos, CEO of Sphere 3D, adding "despite the termination of the Agreement, the Company will continue to work with Rainmaker as a partner on certain opportunities for water as a service offerings."

With the Agreement now terminated, the Company shall not be making any management changes or any changes to its board of directors as previously announced at this time. Peter Tassiopoulos will remain as the CEO of the Company and the current board, which was re-elected at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on February 11, 2021 and consisting of Vivekanand Mahadevan, Duncan J. McEwan, Cheemin Bo-Linn and Peter Tassiopoulos, will also remain.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) has a portfolio of brands, including HVE ConneXions, UCX ConneXions, and SnapServer® dedicated to helping customers achieve their IT goals. For more information on Sphere 3D please visit www.sphere3d.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, inability to obtain additional debt or equity financing; any increase in cash needs; Sphere 3D's ability to maintain listing with the NASDAQ Capital Market; market adoption and performance of products; the level of success of collaborations and business partnerships; possible actions by customers, partners, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in our periodic reports contained in filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov). Sphere 3D undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts
Kurt Kalbfleisch
+1-858-495-4211
investor.relations@sphere3d.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74571


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about SPHERE 3D CORP
02:20aSphere 3D and Rainmaker Worldwide Terminate Agreement to Acquire Rainmaker Wa..
NE
01/19Sphere 3D Provides RHBV Acquisition Update
NE
01/04Sphere 3D to Acquire Rainmaker Water Technology and Service Provider Agreemen..
NE
2020Sphere 3D Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
NE
2020Sphere 3D Merger Target Rainmaker Worldwide Announced Today the Signing of a ..
NE
2020Rainmaker Worldwide And Sphere 3D Are Taking Advantage Of An Ocean of Opportu..
NE
2020Sphere 3D Announces Developments in Rainmaker Merger
NE
2020Former GE Executive Aris Kekedjian to Join Sphere 3D Corp. as Chairman Upon C..
NE
2020Sphere 3D Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
NE
2020Sphere 3D Enters Agreement for Acquisition of a Commercial Water-as-a-Service..
NE
More news
Chart SPHERE 3D CORP
Duration : Period :
Sphere 3D Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPHERE 3D CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Tassiopoulos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph O'Daniel President
Kurt L. Kalbfleisch Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Vivekanand Mahadevan Lead Independent Director
Cheemin Bo-Linn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPHERE 3D CORP143.36%0
MICROSOFT CORPORATION10.15%1 847 767
SEA LIMITED38.72%141 355
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.28.40%126 420
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC8.17%63 258
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.12%59 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ