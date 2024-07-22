LIVE AT SPHERE

LAS VEGAS

DECEMBER 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 2024

Due to overwhelming demand, two more dates have been added to Afterlife presents Anyma 'The End of Genesys' Live at Sphere in Las Vegas on December 27 and 28 for a five-night run of shows. Presented by Live Nation, these new dates join Anyma's highly anticipated New Year's Eve show on December 31, 2024 and shows on December 29 and 30. Operating at the compelling intersection between art, technology, and music, Anyma - a genre leader heralded for his critically-acclaimed albums Genesys and Genesys II, as well as his high-caliber live shows - is the multidisciplinary music and contemporary art project helmed by Matteo Milleri. Afterlife has evolved from an event series and record label to become a multidimensional platform for groundbreaking artists and visually sensational installations.

As the first electronic music act at Sphere, Anyma will present an audio/visual 'Genesys' show, which has fascinated audiences around the world. The inclusion of special guests will highlight the concluding performances of 'Genesys.'

All five shows will showcase a meticulously curated selection of music and visual art by Anyma and Afterlife, in collaboration with digital artists and directors such as Alessio De Vecchi, Tobias Gremmler and Alexander Wessley, ensuring an unforgettable and distinctive encounter.

Sphere's next-generation technologies - including the world's highest-resolution LED display and its advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT - will be combined with Anyma and Afterlife's signature production. Fans can expect a sensory-expanding mix of innovative visuals and sounds that defy the boundaries of what's possible.

About Anyma

Anyma (aka Matteo Milleri) is a world-renowned, multi-disciplinary artist whose melodic-techno beats, dreamy sounds, and one-of-a-kind audiovisual live experience has captivated the attention of millions. In 2023, Anyma released his debut album Genesys followed by this year's Genesys II (Afterlife/Interscope) which explores themes of technology, nature, humanity, and coexistence. The highly anticipated project features a lineup of impressive collaborators, handpicked by Anyma, including Grimes, Sevdaliza, and Camelphat to name a few. Footage from Anyma's iconic live performances consistently go viral as they are an unprecedented blend of mesmerizing visual installations, avant-garde sound engineering, and awe-inspiring stage designs. With the use of digital audiovisual artistic elements that interact with reality, Anyma's creates a unique, out-of-this-world experience, proving that his artistry is expansive, way ahead of its time, and cements his reputation across the music industry as a visionary, pioneering project unlike any other. In addition to his solo career, Anyma is one half of electronic duo Tale Of Us, co-founder of Afterlife Records, and his remixes of Fred Again…'s "Turn On The Lights again..(feat. Future)" and Lana Del Rey's "Say Yes To Heaven" have seen great success.

About Afterlife

Founded in 2016, Afterlife has evolved from an event series and record label to become a multidimensional platform for groundbreaking artists and visually sensational installations. From outdoor stages offering a striking natural landscape to industrial-size indoor venues, Afterlife creates a site-specific concept, sound and visual production for each show.

About Sphere Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium that is redefining the future of live entertainment. A venue where the foremost artists, creators, and technologists create extraordinary experiences that take storytelling to a new level and transport audiences to places both real and imagined. The venue hosts original Sphere Experiences from leading Hollywood directors; concerts and residencies from the world's biggest artists; and premier marquee events. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023, and is a new Las Vegas landmark, powered by cutting-edge technologies that ignite the senses and enable audiences to share experiences at a never-before-seen scale. More information is available at thesphere.com.