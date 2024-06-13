FOUR EXCLUSIVE WEEKENDS:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20- SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

Presale Signup Starts Now at Eagles.com

Vibee Travel PackagesAvailable BeginningFriday, June 14 at 10 AM PT

Presales Begin Tuesday, June 18 at 10 AM PT

General On-Sale Begins Friday, June 21 at 10 AM PT

LAS VEGAS (June 13, 2024) - The Eagles have announced a residency at SPHERE in Las Vegas featuring eight shows over four exclusive weekends from Friday, Sept. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 19. The Sphere residency will offer fans the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide. The general on-sale will begin Friday, June 21 at 10 AM PT at https://eagles.com.

EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:

Friday, September 20

Saturday, September 21

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.

To ensure that tickets get directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at https://eagles.compowered by Seated. The Artist presale begins Tuesday, June 18 at 10 AM PT. A Live Nation presale begins Thursday, June 20 at 10 AM PT.

Vibee is the Hotel & Experience Package partner for the Eagles Sphere residency. Vibee packages include a 2-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort attached to Sphere - with guests receiving priority entry to Sphere, commemorative keepsakes, and access to a fan experience. Vibee presale packages go on sale beginning tomorrow, Friday, June 14 at 10 AM PT at Eagles.vibee.com.

Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available, Tuesday, June 18, at 10 AM PT at https://eagles.comand include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking & more.

These shows will utilize Sphere's next-generation technologies, including the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

In the Fall of 1971, the EAGLES formed, pioneered, and personified a uniquely American musical style, blending country, folk, R&B, rock, and pop sensibilities, and would go onto become one of the most creatively and commercially successful bands of all time. In today's faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band's role as enduring musical icons.

The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They earned six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their very first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016. The band's Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum. Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and earned two GRAMMY Awards for "New Kid In Town" and "Hotel California."

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at sphereentertainmentco.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Photo credit - Kevin Mazur

High-res photo HERE

# # #