DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND,FOUR WEEKEND SHOWS ADDED

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Presale Signup Starts Now athttps://eagles.com/

Vibee Travel Packages Available Now athttps://eagles.com/

Presales Begin Tuesday, July 9 at 10 AM PT

On-Sale Begins Friday, July 12 at 10 AM PT

The Eagles have announced four additional shows for the band's residency at SPHERE in Las Vegas, now featuring a total of 16 shows, over eight exclusive weekends, from Friday, Sept. 20 through Saturday, Dec. 14. The Sphere residency will offer fans the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide. The general on-sale for the four new weekend shows will begin Friday, July 12 at 10 AM PT at https://eagles.com/.

EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:

Friday, September 20

Saturday, September 21

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.

To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at https://eagles.compowered by Seated. The Artist presale begins Tuesday, July 9 at 10 AM PT. A Live Nation presale begins Thursday, July 11 at 10 AM PT.

Vibee is the Hotel & Experience Package partner for the Eagles Sphere residency. Vibee packages include a 2-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort attached to Sphere - with guests receiving priority entry to Sphere, commemorative keepsakes, and access to a fan experience. Vibee Hotel & Experience packages are available now at Eagles.vibee.com.

Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available, Tuesday, July 9, at 10 AM PT at https://eagles.comand include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking & more.

These shows will utilize Sphere's next-generation technologies, including the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

In the Fall of 1971, the EAGLES formed, pioneered, and personified a uniquely American musical style, blending country, folk, R&B, rock, and pop sensibilities, and would go onto become one of the most creatively and commercially successful bands of all time. In today's faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band's role as enduring musical icons. The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They earned six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their very first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016. The band's Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum. Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and earned two GRAMMY Awards for "New Kid In Town" and "Hotel California."

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at sphereentertainmentco.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Photo credit - Kevin Mazur

High-res photo HERE

# # #