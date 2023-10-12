Ultra-low-frequency Mover technology delivers infrasound haptics and audio toSphere's 10,000 haptic seats

Powersoft's cutting-edge amplifier technology powers the world's most advanced audio system with maximum energy efficiency

LAS VEGAS, NV & FLORENCE, IT (October 11, 2023) - Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) today announced that Powersoft, the global leader in energy-efficient amplification technology, contributed immersive haptic technology and cutting-edge amplifier solutions that are being used in Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium in Las Vegas. Powersoft's technology is integrated within the venue's 10,000 haptic seats, and as part of Sphere Immersive Sound powered by HOLOPLOT, the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system.

"Sphere Immersive Sound has set a new standard in every aspect of live audio, and tens of thousands have already been immersed in its crystal-clear, individualized sound," said David Dibble, CEO, MSG Ventures, a division of Sphere Entertainment. "And this past weekend, with the premiere of The Sphere Experience featuring Darren Aronofsky's Postcard from Earth, guests, for the first time, experienced a truly multi-sensory haptic experience. Powersoft's cutting edge and energy efficient technology made them the perfect partner to help achieve our sustainability goals without compromising audio or haptic quality."

Developed specifically for Sphere's unique curved interior, Sphere Immersive Sound is powered by 167,000 channels of amplification provided by Powersoft's compact, ultra-high-efficiency 16-channel amplifier solutions that are integrated into the venue's HOLOPLOT X1 audio system. MSG Ventures, which develops groundbreaking technologies and content exclusively for Sphere, partnered with Powersoft to leverage their ultra-high-efficiency amplifier solutions that achieve approximately 40 percent energy savings compared to traditional amplifiers, minimizing environmental impact without compromising sound quality.

"Sphere is the largest-scale and most innovative application of Powersoft technology yet, and we're thrilled to partner with a company that holds the same values and vision for the future of live entertainment," said Carlo Lastrucci, President of Powersoft.

Sphere's HOLOPLOT X1 audio system leveraged Powersoft's energy-efficient innovations, including its Power Factor Correction (PFC) and Class-D PWM (Pulse Width Modulation), two technologies that have directly reduced the environmental impact of the AV industry. The benefits produced by the adoption of PFC technology include energy savings and a lower carbon footprint (equivalent CO2 emissions) of approximately 40 percent compared to amplifiers without power factor correction for the same output. Simultaneously, Powersoft's PWM technology transforms energy drawn from the power mains at Sphere into usable power that recycles the reactive energy coming back from its loudspeakers.

In addition to the 16-channel amplifiers integrated into Sphere's HOLOPLOT X1 Matrix Array, Powersoft provided patented IPAL (Integrated Powered Adaptive Loudspeaker) technology used in the X1 system's subwoofers. An IPAL-equipped system offers unprecedented acoustic performance and complete control of sound system reproduction, regardless of acoustic load and conditions.

A key component of The Sphere Experience that makes audiences feel like they've been transported to another world, Sphere's 10,000 haptic seats are integrated with Powersoft's infrasound system. Powersoft Mover is the company's revolutionary compact transducer that uses haptic feedback to provide event-goers with a more convincing, realistic experience, engaging the senses beyond visual and audio stimulation. Powersoft's patented moving-magnet technology is more durable, accurate and efficient, relying on an audio signal with ultra-low-frequency reproduction to make the chairs vibrate and shake as desired for each performance. To accompany the infrasound haptic system, Powersoft also supplied 2,500 audio channels for the seats, provided by 718 Powersoft Quattrocanali amplifiers.

Sphere opened on September 29 with the first of 25 performances of "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere." The Sphere Experience, featuring Darren Aronofsky's Postcard from Earth, debuted at the venue on October 6, and was the first event to utilize the venue's revolutionary haptic seats. For tickets and more information about Sphere, please visit thesphere.com.

About Sphere

Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium that is redefining the future of live entertainment. A venue where the foremost artists, creators, and technologists will create extraordinary experiences that take storytelling to a new level and transport audiences to places both real and imagined. The venue will host original Sphere Experiences from leading Hollywood directors; concerts and residencies from the world's biggest artists; and premier marquee events. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023, and is a new Las Vegas landmark, powered by cutting-edge technologies that ignite the senses and enable audiences to share experiences at a never-before-seen scale. More information is available at thesphere.com.

About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue in Las Vegas opened in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at sphereentertainmentco.com.

About Powersoft Powersoft is the world leader in lightweight, high power, single rack space, energy efficient amplifiers for the professional audio market. Founded in Italy in 1995, headquartered in Florence, Italy, with offices in New Jersey, Tokyo and Beijing, Powersoft couples the experience and precision of its production department with exceptional components to deliver products with perfect audio response and high-performance reliability. Its state-of-the-art amplifiers can be found in an array of markets, ranging from stadiums, sporting arenas, theme parks, performance venues and airports to convention centres, churches, and clubs, and are used by the world's leading tour sound companies. For more information, visit the Powersoft website: www.powersoft.com