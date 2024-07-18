The Board of Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (SEC) has resolved to pay a quarterly dividend for the period ended 30 June 2024 of 3.4 cents per share, which will be payable on 13 August 2024. The dividend will be fully franked at the corporate tax rate of 30%. The payment of the dividend is consistent with the Company's increased dividend target announced in June 2024 to pay dividend on a quarterly basis, at a level of 1.5% of post-tax NTA at the end of each calendar quarter, subject to available profits, cash flow and franking credits.

Previously the dividends were paid at a rate of 1.25% of post-tax NTA. Ex ­ Dividend Date: 23 July 2024. Dividend Record Date: 24 July 2024.