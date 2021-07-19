Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SPI Energy Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPI   KYG8651P1101

SPI ENERGY CO., LTD.

(SPI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPI Energy : Appoints 30+ Year Finance and Law Veteran Randolph Conone as SVP Investor Relations and Finance (Form 6-K)

07/19/2021 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SPI Appoints 30+ Year Finance and Law Veteran Randolph Conone as SVP Investor Relations and Finance

SANTA CLARA, CA / July 19, 2021

SPI Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI), SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ('SPI Energy' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced the appointment of Randolph Conone as its new SVP of Investor Relations and Finance beginning on July 16, 2021.

Conone brings three decades of experience as a finance and legal professional, including tenures as a hedge fund portfolio manager, investment banker, corporate attorney, and Fortune 50 executive officer. He was the Portfolio Manager of the Occasio Fund, a US long/short equity hedge fund, an investment banker at Bear Stearns, where he focused on public company technology and healthcare issuers and at Oberon Securities where he focused on transactions for private companies in the healthcare, consumer, and technology industries, an Assistant General Counsel at International Paper Company, and he practiced as a corporate attorney in Chicago. Conone earned an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago - Booth School of Business where he was on the Dean's List, a JD from the University of Virginia School of Law and a BSBA in Finance, Summa Cum Laude, from Ohio State University.

'I am excited to join SPI as it continues to execute on its global growth strategy in the high growth solar and EV markets,' said Conone. 'Denton and the SPI team have built a formidable foundation in these burgeoning industries, and I look forward to being a valuable contributor to the Company's ongoing success as it continues to capitalize on significant opportunities to accelerate growth and build lasting shareholder value.'

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors. The Company provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third-party project developers, as well as develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Japan and Italy. The Company has its US headquarters in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. SPI is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in green industries such as battery storage and charging stations, leveraging the Company's expertise and growing base of cash flow from solar projects and funding development of projects in agriculture and other markets with significant growth potential.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements


This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as may,' 'might,' 'will,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'could,' 'can,' 'would,' 'continue,' 'expect,' 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'outlook,' 'potential,' 'plan,' 'seek,' and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the 'Risk Factors' section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

Contact:

IR Department
ir@spigroups.com

Dave Gentry
RedChipCompanies, Inc.
Phone:(407) 491-4498
dave@redchip.com

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 10:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPI ENERGY CO., LTD.
06:13aSPI ENERGY : Appoints 30+ Year Finance and Law Veteran Randolph Conone as SVP In..
PU
04:46aSPI ENERGY : SPI Energy Co., Ltd.
AQ
07/12SPI ENERGY : Unit Unveils Next-Generation Electric Pickup Truck - Shares Rise
MT
07/12Wall Street Sees Cautiously Mixed Open as Delta Variant Dents Sentiment
MT
06/24SPI Energy Announces the Appointment of Janet Jie Chen as Its New Chief Finan..
CI
06/24SPI ENERGY : Names Janet Jie Chen as Chief Financial Officer
MT
06/22SPI ENERGY : Unit Reaches All-Electric Mile Milestone
MT
06/16Wall Street Wavers Pre-Bell Ahead of FOMC Meeting
MT
06/16SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
06/16SPI ENERGY : Unit Unveils Charging Solutions for US Electric Vehicle Market
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 139 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,52 M - -
Net Debt 2020 28,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 135 M 135 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart SPI ENERGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPI ENERGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xiaofeng Peng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Janet Jie Chen Chief Financial Officer
Ronald V. Iacobelli Chief Technology Officer
Hoong Khoeng Cheong Chief Operating Officer & Director
Wai Fung Ngai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPI ENERGY CO., LTD.-28.39%160
TONGWEI CO., LTD.0.68%27 264
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.-6.85%23 800
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-25.87%13 915
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.52%11 712
SUNRUN INC.-33.19%11 090