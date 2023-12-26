SPI Energy : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
December 26, 2023 at 04:05 pm EST
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On December 22, 2023, SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders to vote on the following matters:
1. Election of Directors
Shareholders elected all of the Company's nominees for director for one-year terms expiring on the date of the Annual Meeting in 2024, in accordance with the voting results listed below:
Nominee Name
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Abstentions
and Broker Non-Votes
Xiaofeng Peng
10,888,036
458,063
-
HoongKhoeng Cheong
10,888,785
457,314
-
Maurice Wai-fung Ngai
10,815,548
560,551
-
Lu Qing
10,840,146
505,953
-
Jing Zhang
10,842,562
503,537
-
2. Ratification of the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Shareholders ratified the appointment of Marcum Asia CPAs LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, in accordance with the voting results listed below.
