Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On December 22, 2023, SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders to vote on the following matters:

1. Election of Directors

Shareholders elected all of the Company's nominees for director for one-year terms expiring on the date of the Annual Meeting in 2024, in accordance with the voting results listed below:

Nominee Name Votes For Votes Withheld Abstentions

and Broker Non-Votes Xiaofeng Peng 10,888,036 458,063 - HoongKhoeng Cheong 10,888,785 457,314 - Maurice Wai-fung Ngai 10,815,548 560,551 - Lu Qing 10,840,146 505,953 - Jing Zhang 10,842,562 503,537 -

2. Ratification of the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Shareholders ratified the appointment of Marcum Asia CPAs LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, in accordance with the voting results listed below.

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 10,653,577 665,504 27,018 -