Shares of power producers fell as Treasury yields ticked up. Utilities have generally fared well during periods of falling interest rates.

With rates at rock bottom and likely to remain there for some years, however, utilities have lost some of their bond-market related momentum.

Shares of SPI Energy soared after the maker of solar-power equipment said it was starting an electric-vehicle unit.

