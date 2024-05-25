Spice Islands Industries Limited announced that Mr. Umesh Mohan Katre, vide his letter dated May 25, 2024 has tendered his resignation as non-executive director of the company with effect from the May 25, 2024 due to personal and unavoidable circumstances.
