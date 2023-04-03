Spice Private Equity : April 3, 2023 – Cancellation of Shares and Delisting

SIX Exchange Regulation had conditionally approved the delisting of the Spice Shares from SIX Swiss Exchange with its decision dated 13 December 2022. Following the decision of the competent court of the Canton of Zug, SIX Exchange Regulation has now definitively approved the delisting of the Spice Shares from SIX Swiss Exchange as per 14 April 2023. The last trading day of the Spice Shares will be on 13 April 2023.

In its decision of 23 March 2023, the competent court of the Canton of Zug declared that the remaining publicly held registered shares of Spice Private Equity AG ("Spice") with a par value of CHF 10.00 each ("Spice Shares") shall be cancelled. The decision is final and cannot be appealed anymore.

Spice Private Equity Ltd. is an investment company focused on global private equity investments. The company's investments are managed by GP Advisors (Bermuda), Ltd., a whole subsidiary of GP Investments, Ltd. a leading alternative investments firm known for its operationally oriented approach and active management model. Spice Private Equity Ltd. is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SPCE.

