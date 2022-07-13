Spice Private Equity : July 14, 2022 - Majority shareholder publishes offering prospectus & Spice publishes Q1 financial statements

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS OR TO U.S. PERSONS, OR IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.
Majority shareholder GP Investments publishes offering prospectus for the public tender offer for all outstanding shares of Spice Private Equity
Spice Private Equity publishes the financial statements for the first quarter 2022
Zug, 14 July 2022
On 2 June 2022, GP Swiss Ltd., Zug, Switzerland, a group company of GP Investments, Ltd. Bermuda ("GP") announced that it intended to increase its equity share of 65.69% in Spice Private Equity Ltd. ("Spice" or "Company", SIX: SPCE) to 100% by launching a public tender offer ("Offer") according to Swiss Takeover Rules for all publicly held registered shares of Spice with a nominal value of CHF 10 each. GP has published the Offer prospectus today, which specifies the Offer for shareholders.
The Offer price for each Spice share is USD 16.25 net in cash. This implies a premium of 7.6% compared to the volume weighted average price during the last 60 trading days prior to the publication of the pre-announcement on 2 June 2022. The Offer is, among others, conditional on a minimum acceptance rate, implying that GP holds at least 90% of all Spice shares issued as per the end of the Offer period (subject to any extension thereof). The Board of Directors of Spice, which is represented by its independent members, unanimously recommends that Spice shareholders accept GP's Offer.
Publication of financial statements for the first quarter 2022
In connection with the publication of the Prospectus Spice Private Equity today reports the results for the first quarter 2022. The Net Asset Value ("NAV") of Spice Private Equity Ltd. reached USD 159 million (USD 31.69/share) as of 31 March 2022, compared to USD 156 million (USD 31.01/share) on 31 December 2021. At the end of the quarter, the Company's share price stood at USD 16.30, implying a discount to NAV of 49%. The full report is available on https://www.spice-private-equity.com/investors/financial-reports/.
Spice Private Equity Ltd. is an investment company focused on global private equity investments. The company's investments are managed by GP Advisors (Bermuda), Ltd., a whole subsidiary of GP Investments, Ltd. a leading alternative investments firm known for its operationally oriented approach and active management model. Spice Private Equity Ltd. is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SPCE.
Disclaimer
Reference is made to the offer prospectus regarding the public tender offer published today for full offer restrictions.
Spice Private Equity AG published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.