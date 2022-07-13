Spice Private Equity : July 14, 2022 - Majority shareholder publishes offering prospectus & Spice publishes Q1 financial statements

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS OR TO U.S. PERSONS, OR IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION. Majority shareholder GP Investments publishes offering prospectus for the public tender offer for all outstanding shares of Spice Private Equity Spice Private Equity publishes the financial statements for the first quarter 2022 Zug, 14 July 2022 On 2 June 2022, GP Swiss Ltd., Zug, Switzerland, a group company of GP Investments, Ltd. Bermuda ("GP") announced that it intended to increase its equity share of 65.69% in Spice Private Equity Ltd. ("Spice" or "Company", SIX: SPCE) to 100% by launching a public tender offer ("Offer") according to Swiss Takeover Rules for all publicly held registered shares of Spice with a nominal value of CHF 10 each. GP has published the Offer prospectus today, which specifies the Offer for shareholders. The Offer price for each Spice share is USD 16.25 net in cash. This implies a premium of 7.6% compared to the volume weighted average price during the last 60 trading days prior to the publication of the pre-announcement on 2 June 2022. The Offer is, among others, conditional on a minimum acceptance rate, implying that GP holds at least 90% of all Spice shares issued as per the end of the Offer period (subject to any extension thereof). The Board of Directors of Spice, which is represented by its independent members, unanimously recommends that Spice shareholders accept GP's Offer. The Offer prospectus of GP is available in English, French and German on https://gp-investments-transactions.com/as well as on the Swiss Takeover Board website www.takeover.ch.

Publication of financial statements for the first quarter 2022 In connection with the publication of the Prospectus Spice Private Equity today reports the results for the first quarter 2022. The Net Asset Value ("NAV") of Spice Private Equity Ltd. reached USD 159 million (USD 31.69/share) as of 31 March 2022, compared to USD 156 million (USD 31.01/share) on 31 December 2021. At the end of the quarter, the Company's share price stood at USD 16.30, implying a discount to NAV of 49%. The full report is available on https://www.spice- private-equity.com/investors/financial-reports/. For further information, please contact: David Emery Chairman of the Board of Directors Phone: +41 41 710 70 60 Email: investor.relations@spice-private-equity.com Web: www.spice-private-equity.com About Spice Private Equity Ltd. Spice Private Equity Ltd. is an investment company focused on global private equity investments. The company's investments are managed by GP Advisors (Bermuda), Ltd., a whole subsidiary of GP Investments, Ltd. a leading alternative investments firm known for its operationally oriented approach and active management model. Spice Private Equity Ltd. is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SPCE. .