    SPCE   CH0009153310

SPICE PRIVATE EQUITY AG

(SPCE)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-13 am EDT
15.30 USD   -0.65%
02:14pSPICE PRIVATE EQUITY : July 14, 2022 - Majority shareholder publishes offering prospectus & Spice publishes Q1 financial statements
PU
06/02Spice Private Equity Receives Tender Offer From Majority Shareholder GP
MT
06/01SPICE PRIVATE EQUITY : June 02, 2022 - Majority shareholder GP pre-announces public tender offer
PU
Spice Private Equity : July 14, 2022 - Majority shareholder publishes offering prospectus & Spice publishes Q1 financial statements

07/13/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS OR TO U.S. PERSONS, OR IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Majority shareholder GP Investments publishes offering prospectus for the public tender offer for all outstanding shares of Spice Private Equity

Spice Private Equity publishes the financial statements for the first quarter 2022

Zug, 14 July 2022

On 2 June 2022, GP Swiss Ltd., Zug, Switzerland, a group company of GP Investments, Ltd. Bermuda ("GP") announced that it intended to increase its equity share of 65.69% in Spice Private Equity Ltd. ("Spice" or "Company", SIX: SPCE) to 100% by launching a public tender offer ("Offer") according to Swiss Takeover Rules for all publicly held registered shares of Spice with a nominal value of CHF 10 each. GP has published the Offer prospectus today, which specifies the Offer for shareholders.

The Offer price for each Spice share is USD 16.25 net in cash. This implies a premium of 7.6% compared to the volume weighted average price during the last 60 trading days prior to the publication of the pre-announcement on 2 June 2022. The Offer is, among others, conditional on a minimum acceptance rate, implying that GP holds at least 90% of all Spice shares issued as per the end of the Offer period (subject to any extension thereof). The Board of Directors of Spice, which is represented by its independent members, unanimously recommends that Spice shareholders accept GP's Offer.

The Offer prospectus of GP is available in English, French and German on https://gp-investments-transactions.com/as well as on the Swiss Takeover Board website www.takeover.ch.

Publication of financial statements for the first quarter 2022

In connection with the publication of the Prospectus Spice Private Equity today reports the results for the first quarter 2022. The Net Asset Value ("NAV") of Spice Private Equity Ltd. reached USD 159 million (USD 31.69/share) as of 31 March 2022, compared to USD 156 million (USD 31.01/share) on 31 December 2021. At the end of the quarter, the Company's share price stood at USD 16.30, implying a discount to NAV of 49%. The full report is available on https://www.spice- private-equity.com/investors/financial-reports/.

For further information, please contact:

David Emery

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Phone: +41 41 710 70 60

Email: investor.relations@spice-private-equity.com

Web: www.spice-private-equity.com

About Spice Private Equity Ltd.

Spice Private Equity Ltd. is an investment company focused on global private equity investments. The company's investments are managed by GP Advisors (Bermuda), Ltd., a whole subsidiary of GP Investments, Ltd. a leading alternative investments firm known for its operationally oriented approach and active management model. Spice Private Equity Ltd. is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SPCE.

.

Disclaimer

This ad hoc information contains forward-looking statements, which involve certain risks, uncertainties and changes that cannot be foreseen and are beyond Spice Private Equity Ltd's ability to control. Therefore, Spice Private Equity Ltd cannot provide any assurance with respect to the correctness of such forward-looking statements and their effects on the financial situation of Spice Private Equity Ltd or on the market in which the shares and other securities of Spice Private Equity Ltd are traded. This media information does not constitute an offer, invitation or solicitation to sell, purchase or subscribe for any securities. It is not being issued in countries where the dissemination of the information contained herein may be restricted or prohibited by law. In particular, this media information is not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan (or to persons whose place of residence, seat or habitual abode is in any of those countries) and should not be released, published or distributed to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Any non-compliance with such restrictions may result in an infringement of U.S. or other securities laws. Securities of Spice Private Equity Ltd ("Company") are not being publicly offered outside of Switzerland. This document does not constitute a prospectus according to the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Services. This communication is not being made by, and has not been approved by, an authorized person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended. In the United Kingdom, this communication is directed only at persons (i) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the "Order"), (ii) falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) 10/11 ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.") of the Order or (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Accordingly, this communication is not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. This communication must noy be acted on or relied on in the United Kingdom by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only in the United Kingdom to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

Reference is made to the offer prospectus regarding the public tender offer published today for full offer restrictions.

Disclaimer

Spice Private Equity AG published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 18:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
