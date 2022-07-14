Spice Private Equity : July 14, 2022 – 1Q22 Financial Statements

SPICE PRIVATE EQUITY | Quarterly Financial Statements as of 31st of March 2022
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (IFRS)
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)
IN TUSD
Note
31.03.2022
31.12.2021
31.03.2021
Assets
Current assets
- Cash and cash equivalents
57 787
88 115
23 562
- Receivables and prepayments
176
189
2 751
Total current assets
57 963
88 304
26 313
Non-current assets
- Investment at fair value through profit or loss
7
107 353
68 711
126 112
Total non-current assets
Total assets
165 316
157 015
152 425
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
- Payables and accrued charges
580
968
605
- Provision
164
Total current liabilities
744
1 132
769
Total liabilities
Shareholders' Equity
4
- Share capital
53 949
- Share premium
324 752
- Treasury shares (at cost)
(9 097)
(5 896)
( 562)
- Retained earnings/(accumulated deficit)
(217 395)
(253 061)
- Net gain/(loss) for the period
6 611
35 666
16 865
- Currency translation difference
473
Total Spice PE Shareholders Equity
159 292
155 883
142 416
- Non-controlling interests
5 280
-
Total liabilities and Shareholders Equity
143 185
Net Asset Value per share attributable to Spice PE
Number of shares outstanding at reporting date
5 027 352
5 336 210
Net Asset Value per share
31.69
31.01
26.69
2
Quarterly Financial Statements as of 31.03.2022 SPICE PRIVATE EQUITY LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT
OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
1.1.2022 -
1.1.2021 -
Income
Interest income
58
1
Net change in fair value of investments
7 797
16 618
Capital gain/(loss) on investments
( 25)
929
Dividend income
6
Net gain/(loss) on foreign currency exchange
( 11)
( 8)
Total income/(loss)
7 819
17 601
Expenses
Management fees
5
( 375)
( 465)
Administration fees
( 27)
( 26)
Other operating expenses
(526)
( 244)
Total expenses
( 928)
( 736)
Income tax expenses
Net profit/(loss) for the period
6 891
Net profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
280
Net profit/(loss) for the period attributable to Spice PE
Earnings per share attributable to Spice PE
Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period
5 247 116
Net profit/(loss) per share - basic
1.26
3. 16
Net profit/(loss) per share - diluted
Other comprehensive income or/ (loss) for the period
Total comprehensive income or/ (loss) for the period
6 981
3
OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY (UNAUDITED)
Shareholders Equity
Share
Treasury
Currency Accumulated
Total Spice
Non-
Total Spice PE
capital
premium
shares
translation
deficit
PE controllin
Shareholders
(at cost)
differences
Shareholde
g
Equity
rs equity
interests
Balance as of 1 January
125 551
2021
Net gain / (loss)
Total comprehensive loss
Purchase and sale of
_.treasury shares
Total equity changes
Total Equity as of 31 March
(236 196)
155 882
2022
4 648
(3 201)
treasury shares
Changes in non-
5 000
controlling interests
3 410
8 690
(21 0 785)
164 572
OF CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)
Cash flows from operating activities
Purchase of non-current assets
(30 940)
( 5)
Proceeds from non-current assets
69
Dividends received
Operating costs
(1 303)
( 503)
Total net cash used in operating activities
(32 174)
( 502)
Cash flows from investing activities
57
Total net cash generated from investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Purchase of treasury shares
(3 203)
Change in short term financial liabilities
Capital contribution from minority shareholders
Total net cash used in financing activities
1 797
Foreign exchange effect on cash and cash equivalents
( 10)
( 9)
Increase /(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(30 328)
( 464)
Cash and cash equivalents as of 1 January
24 026
Cash and cash equivalents as of 31 March
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Spice Private Equity AG published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 05:13:08 UTC.