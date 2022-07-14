Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Spice Private Equity AG
  News
  Summary
    SPCE   CH0009153310

SPICE PRIVATE EQUITY AG

(SPCE)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-13 am EDT
15.30 USD   -0.65%
07/13SPICE PRIVATE EQUITY : July 14, 2022 - Majority shareholder publishes offering prospectus & Spice publishes Q1 financial statements
PU
06/02Spice Private Equity Receives Tender Offer From Majority Shareholder GP
MT
06/01SPICE PRIVATE EQUITY : June 02, 2022 - Majority shareholder GP pre-announces public tender offer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spice Private Equity : July 14, 2022 – 1Q22 Financial Statements

07/14/2022 | 01:14am EDT
SPICE PRIVATE EQUITY | Quarterly Financial Statements as of 31st of March 2022

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (IFRS)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)

IN TUSD

Note

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

31.03.2021

Assets

Current assets

- Cash and cash equivalents

57 787

88 115

23 562

- Receivables and prepayments

176

189

2 751

Total current assets

57 963

88 304

26 313

Non-current assets

- Investment at fair value through profit or loss

7

107 353

68 711

126 112

Total non-current assets

107 353

68 711

126 112

Total assets

165 316

157 015

152 425

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities

- Payables and accrued charges

580

968

605

- Provision

164

164

164

Total current liabilities

744

1 132

769

Total liabilities

744

1 132

769

Shareholders' Equity

4

- Share capital

53 949

53 949

53 949

- Share premium

324 752

324 752

324 752

- Treasury shares (at cost)

(9 097)

(5 896)

( 562)

- Retained earnings/(accumulated deficit)

(217 395)

(253 061)

(253 061)

- Net gain/(loss) for the period

6 611

35 666

16 865

- Currency translation difference

473

473

473

Total Spice PE Shareholders Equity

159 292

155 883

142 416

- Non-controlling interests

5 280

-

-

Total liabilities and Shareholders Equity

165 316

157 015

143 185

Net Asset Value per share attributable to Spice PE

Number of shares outstanding at reporting date

5 027 352

5 027 352

5 336 210

Net Asset Value per share

31.69

31.01

26.69

2

Quarterly Financial Statements as of 31.03.2022 SPICE PRIVATE EQUITY LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

IN TUSD

Note

1.1.2022 -

1.1.2021 -

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

Income

Interest income

7

58

1

Net change in fair value of investments

7 797

16 618

Capital gain/(loss) on investments

7

( 25)

929

Dividend income

-

6

Net gain/(loss) on foreign currency exchange

( 11)

( 8)

Total income/(loss)

7 819

17 601

Expenses

Management fees

5

( 375)

( 465)

Administration fees

5

( 27)

( 26)

Other operating expenses

(526)

( 244)

Total expenses

( 928)

( 736)

Income tax expenses

-

-

Net profit/(loss) for the period

6 891

16 865

Net profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

280

Net profit/(loss) for the period attributable to Spice PE

6 611

16 865

Earnings per share attributable to Spice PE

Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period

5 247 116

5 336 210

Net profit/(loss) per share - basic

1.26

3. 16

Net profit/(loss) per share - diluted

1.26

3. 16

Other comprehensive income or/ (loss) for the period

-

-

Total comprehensive income or/ (loss) for the period

6 981

16 865

3

Quarterly Financial Statements as of 31.03.2022 SPICE PRIVATE EQUITY LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

Shareholders Equity

Share

Share

Treasury

Currency Accumulated

Total Spice

Non-

Total Spice PE

IN TUSD

capital

premium

shares

translation

deficit

PE controllin

Shareholders

(at cost)

differences

Shareholde

g

Equity

rs equity

interests

Balance as of 1 January

53 949

324 752

( 562)

473

(253 061)

125 551

-

125 551

2021

Net gain / (loss)

-

-

-

-

16 865

16 865

-

16 865

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

16 865

16 865

-

16 865

Purchase and sale of

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

_.treasury shares

-

Total equity changes

-

-

-

-

16 865

16 865

-

16 865

Total Equity as of 31 March

53 949

324 752

( 562)

473

(236 196)

142 416

-

142 416

2021

Balance as of 1 January

53 949

324 752

(5 896)

473

(217 395)

155 882

-

155 882

2022

Net gain / (loss)

-

-

-

-

6 611

6 611

280

4 648

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

6 611

6 611

280

4 648

Purchase and sale of

-

-

(3 201)

-

-

(3 201)

-

(3 201)

treasury shares

Changes in non-

-

-

-

5 000

5 000

controlling interests

Total equity changes

-

-

(3 201)

-

6 611

3 410

5 280

8 690

Total Equity as of 31 March

53 949

324 752

(9 097)

473

(21 0 785)

159 292

5 280

164 572

2022

4

Quarterly Financial Statements as of 31.03.2022 SPICE PRIVATE EQUITY LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

OF CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

IN TUSD

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

Cash flows from operating activities

Purchase of non-current assets

(30 940)

( 5)

Proceeds from non-current assets

69

-

Dividends received

-

6

Operating costs

(1 303)

( 503)

Total net cash used in operating activities

(32 174)

( 502)

Cash flows from investing activities

Interest income

58

57

Total net cash generated from investing activities

58

57

Cash flows from financing activities

Purchase of treasury shares

(3 203)

-

Change in short term financial liabilities

-

( 11)

Capital contribution from minority shareholders

5 000

-

Total net cash used in financing activities

1 797

( 11)

Foreign exchange effect on cash and cash equivalents

( 10)

( 9)

Increase /(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(30 328)

( 464)

Cash and cash equivalents as of 1 January

88 115

24 026

Cash and cash equivalents as of 31 March

57 787

23 562

5

Quarterly Financial Statements as of 31.03.2022 SPICE PRIVATE EQUITY LTD

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Spice Private Equity AG published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 05:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
