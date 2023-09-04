($1 = 82.6730 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
|End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 06:00:00 2023-08-31 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|31.06 INR
|+0.19%
|+1.54%
|-19.85%
|01:31pm
|India's SpiceJet allots shares to lessors to clear $28 million dues
|RE
|Aug. 25
|India's aviation watchdog reviewing fatigue data after pilot death-source
|RE
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Monday said it allotted over 48.1 million shares to nine aircraft lessors to clear outstanding dues worth 2.31 billion rupees (nearly $28 million).
($1 = 82.6730 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2373.73 PTS
|+1.02%
|+3.21%
|-
|31.06 INR
|+0.19%
|+1.54%
|226 M $
|India's SpiceJet allots shares to lessors to clear $28 million dues
|RE
|India's aviation watchdog reviewing fatigue data after pilot death-source
|RE
|Indian airline SpiceJet tells court it is 'struggling to stay afloat'
|RE
|SpiceJet Turns to Profit in Fiscal Q1
|MT
|India's SpiceJet airline's chief faces contempt case over unpaid dues
|RE
|India's SpiceJet posts highest profit in four years on lower costs
|RE
|India's SpiceJet posts Q1 profit
|RE
|SpiceJet Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|SpiceJet Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Air India CEO meets India antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger -sources
|RE
|Carlyle to Acquire 5.9% Stake in SpiceJet
|CI
|India aviation regulator takes SpiceJet off enhanced surveillance -CNBC-TV18
|RE
|INDIA STOCKS-India's Nifty, Sensex rally to record highs on U.S. inflation data
|RE
|India's SpiceJet says shareholder Ajay Singh to inject $61 million in airline
|RE
|SpiceJet Limited announced that it expects to receive INR 5 billion in funding
|CI
|Easy Trip Planners Signs General Sales Agreement with SpiceJet Airline
|MT
|Indian Equities Close with Modest Gains on Monday, Supported by Reliance Industries
|MT
|SpiceJet Board to Consider Raising Capital on July 12 Via Issue of Equity Shares
|CI
|SpiceJet Repays Completes Payment of INR1 Billion Loans to City Union Bank
|MT
|SpiceJet Settles Dues with Lessor Nordic Aviation Capital
|MT
|India's SpiceJet finalises settlement with lessor Nordic Aviation Capital
|RE
|Record plane orders raise the stakes in India's aviation boom
|RE
|Record plane orders raise the stakes in India's aviation boom
|RE
|India's SpiceJet to induct 10 aircraft from September 2023
|RE
|Indian Equities Dip on Tuesday as RBI Hints Tight Monetary Conditions to Stay
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-19.85%
|226 M $
|+11.74%
|269 M $
|0.00%
|119 M $
|-6.11%
|82 M $
|-8.50%
|57 M $
|-18.21%
|399 M $
|-.--%
|897 $
|-20.24%
|519 M $
|+2.08%
|1 132 M $
|-6.47%
|1 196 M $