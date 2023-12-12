($1 = 83.3620 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam and Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it would raise 22.5 billion rupees ($269.9 million) through the issue of preferential shares and warrants as the troubled airline seeks to return operations to full capacity after the grounding of about a fourth of its fleet.
