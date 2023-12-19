SpiceJet Limited is engaged in the business of providing air transport services for the carriage of passengers and cargo and The Company's segments include Air Transport Services, Freighter and Logistics Services and Other services. The Air transport services include, inter alia, passenger transport, and ancillary cargo operations arising from passenger aircraft operations. The Company is also o engaged in cargo business and operates on both domestic and international routes and is powered by fully integrated transportation network including air cargo, ground transportation and warehousing facilities across the country. Its cargo network spans over 53 domestic and 12 international destinations. It operates a fleet of Boeing, which includes 737-700s, 737-800s and 737-900ERs. It offers various services, such as foreign exchange service, travel assistance services. The Company's subsidiaries include SpiceJet Merchandise Private Limited and Canvin Real Estate Private Limited.

Sector Airlines