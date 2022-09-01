Log in
    500285   INE285B01017

SPICEJET LIMITED

(500285)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-29
46.40 INR   +1.75%
01:17aIndian shares fall as IT, energy drag; SpiceJet slumps 15%
RE
12:16aIndia's SpiceJet falls nearly 15% on bigger quarterly loss
RE
12:08aIndian shares fall over 1% as IT, banks weigh
RE
Indian shares fall as IT, energy drag; SpiceJet slumps 15%

09/01/2022 | 01:17am EDT
BENGALURU, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday, weighed by losses in information technology companies on concerns over growth, while a government move to raise taxes on fuel exports and domestic crude dragged energy stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.5% at 17,670, as of 0454 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.45% at 59,269.73.

The Nifty IT index dropped 1.5%.

"Global weakness is reflecting in Indian equity markets. IT is seeing selling due to concerns of growth in key markets like U.S. and Europe," said Siddharth Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"There is a little bit of weakness because of marginally lower than expected GDP. There are hardly any big positive triggers in the market. On every decline the market is finding strength, but the follow up is missing at higher levels."

India's economy grew at its fastest pace of 13.5% year-on-year in April-June, though economists flagged that growth could lose momentum in coming quarters as higher interest rates cool economic activity.

Indian government late Wednesday raised taxes on aviation, diesel fuel exports and domestic crude oil, dragging the energy index down 1%.

Shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corp fell 2.6%, while Reliance Industries dropped 1.6%.

Shares of SpiceJet slumped as much as 14.7% after its chief financial officer resigned, with the low-cost carrier posting a wider quarterly loss amid increased scrutiny over mid-air incidents.

Zee Entertainment shares fell as much as 4.9% after a Reuters report said Indian competition regulator found that more scrutiny was needed over its prospective merger with the Indian unit of Japan's Sony.

Meanwhile, New Delhi Television said a major stake sale by its founders to Adani group would require clearance from India's tax authorities. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.25% 95.02 Delayed Quote.34.60%
MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED 0.14% 770.8 Delayed Quote.-15.92%
NEW DELHI TELEVISION LIMITED 5.00% 467.25 End-of-day quote.305.42%
NIFTY 50 -0.72% 17637.15 Delayed Quote.2.34%
NIFTY IT 2.63% 27897.65 Delayed Quote.-26.60%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED -2.89% 134.6 Delayed Quote.-2.67%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -1.73% 2592.65 Delayed Quote.11.39%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.71% 487.5587 Real-time Quote.21.85%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.68% 424.4312 Real-time Quote.142.41%
SENSEX BSE30 2.70% 59537.07 Real-time Quote.2.20%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -1.08% 11005 Delayed Quote.-21.76%
SPICEJET LIMITED 1.75% 46.4 End-of-day quote.-31.86%
WTI -0.33% 88.951 Delayed Quote.22.16%
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED -2.65% 250.45 Delayed Quote.-19.87%
Financials
Sales 2022 70 674 M 889 M 889 M
Net income 2022 -10 652 M -134 M -134 M
Net Debt 2022 77 212 M 972 M 972 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27 923 M 351 M 351 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 10 279
Free-Float 39,0%
